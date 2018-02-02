Leitrim deaths - February 2, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Anne Moran (née Smyth), Gortfadda, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Anne Moran (nee Smyth) Gortfadda, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and late of John Street, Kilkenny, on 1 February 2018. Peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Maureen and Anne, sons-in-law David and David, grandsons Michael and Andrew, sister Letitia and brother Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan Nursing Home from 6.30pm to 8.30pm today, Friday, 2 February, with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Saturday, 3 February, for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home or the Renal Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Rowley's Funeral Directors.

Fiona Kiernan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Co Cavan



Beloved daugther of Danny and Sheila. Sister to Caroline, Sheila Marie & Helen. Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Reposing at the family residence from 12 noon today, Friday until 8pm, house private thereafter. Remains arriving at S.t Mary's Church, Carrigallen for Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie (Baby) Doorley - Rooskey, Co. Roscommon

Annie (Baby) Doorley, (nee Kane), Slattabeg, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her family. Previously in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her loving husband Thomas (Junior), her sons Aidan and John, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Niamh, Jack, Owen, Ailbhe and Maeve, brother-in-law Ignatius cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday, February 2nd, at 12 noon in St. Anne’s Church, Slatta. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. House private please.

Pat Sheridan - Cordowan, Arva, Co. Cavan

Pat Sheridan, Cordowan, Arva, Co. Cavan on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother Ben, sister Nell Donohoe (Dublin), nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 12 noon in Coronea Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.