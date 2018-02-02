Funeral details have been released following passing of Fatima NS (Cloone) Prinicpal, Teresa (Leogue) Moran

Funeral details have been released following the passing of beloved Fatima NS (Cloone) Principal and devoted wife and mother, Teresa Moran née Leogue.

Mrs Moran, Church View, Aughavas, Co Leitrim and formerly of Station Road, Mohill passed away peacefully on February 1 at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Joe and Maura and her brothers; Fr John and Joseph. Deeply mourned by her loving husband; John, her sons; Brian, Michael and Kevin, her brothers; Pat ( Fermoy, Cork), Michael (Little Island, Cork) her sister; Mary (Sligo), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncle, aunt, grand-nephews, grand-niece, cousins and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours, pupils, colleagues and friends.

Reposing at her home in Aughavas on Saturday (February 3) from 12 noon to 6pm. House private to family only on Sunday (4th, February). Removal from her home on Sunday to St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (5th February) at 12 noon followed by burial in Aughavas New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of St. Luke's at Beaumont Radiation Centre c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.