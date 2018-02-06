Leitrim deaths - February 6, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Bridie (Bridget) O’Connor (née Devanney), Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Monday, February, 5th peacefully, at Áras Máthair Pól, Castlerea, aged 103. Predeceased by her husband Eddie and grandson Peter, Bridie will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Fr Mattie (Alabama), Tomás (Birmingham), John (Dublin), Brendan (Clooneyquinn) daughters-in-law Miriam and Patricia. Deeply mourned by her grandchildren Susan, Niall, Carol, Stephen, Bob and his wife Yuan and great-grandson Shane. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces ,relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Tulsk Wednesday evening, February 7 from 6pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 8 at 11.30am in St Catherine’s Church, Killina with burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Maura Foy (née Mulligan), Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Maura Foy (nee Mulligan), Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Jim, grandson Niall, brother John and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by her sons Michael, Seamus, Mel, Brendan, Desmond and Gerard, daughters Margaret (Geoghegan), Noleen (Mulvey), Veronica (Dorr), Deirdre (Crowe) and Martina (Reid), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Rose, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday morning at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards at adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

James (Jim) Conlon, Aughamelta / Market Street, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Conlon James (Jim) Aughamelta, Dromahair and late of Market Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Dearly loved Dad of Mary and devoted Grandad to Stephen. Sadly missed by his brothers Bernie and Packie, nephews, niece, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal today, Tuesday to St Patrick's Church, Dromahair for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards it Creevelea Abbey. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Cardiac Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

John Stewart, 45 Ashbrook Park, Navan Road, Ashtown, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of John Stewart, 45 Ashbrook Park, Ashtown, Navan Rd., Dublin and formerly The Lawn, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. February 4th 2018 peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, brothers Gary, Niall and sister Ursula. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 12 noon today, Tuesday, in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

Eamon Moran, Lisgarve, Elphin, Roscommon

Seattle, USA and late of Lisgarve, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. 29th January, 2018, suddenly, in Seattle. Son of the late Peter. Very sadly missed by his loving mother Teresa, sisters Mary (Cummins) and Rita (Wynne), brothers Pat, Tom, Peter and Mike, Aunts Rita and Mary, sister-in-law Geraldine, brothers-in-law David and Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday 8th February from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ned O'Shea, Carraig Duin and formerly Croke, Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Cavan / Leitrim

In his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Tina (née Fox), brothers Pat (USA) and Sean. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his daughters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Gus, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles today, Tuesday, February 6, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House Strictly Private.

May they all Rest in Peace.