Leitrim deaths - February 16, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary Connolly, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Mary Connolly, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel on Saturday from 6pm to 7pm with removal to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, to arrive for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Cissie Peyton, Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon / Rosses Point, Co Sligo



PEYTON (Cregg House, Rosses Point, Sligo and formerly Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) February 14th, 2018 (Peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the North-West Hospice, Sligo, Cissie.Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Nora. Sadly missed by her loving brother Tommy, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins and the clergy, staff and friends at Cregg House. Cissie will repose in Cregg House Chapel today, Friday from 2pm until 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection in Cregg House Chapel on Saturday at 12noon, followed by interment in Tibohine (Old) Cemetery, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to HSE Services, Cregg House, Sligo c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Celine Rynne, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral tomorrow, this morning in St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough at 11am followed by burial in St. Aidan’s Cemetery. House strictly private at all times. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

John Henry Grier, Drumgildra, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Henry Grier, Shepherds Bush, London and formerly of Drumgildra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 29th January, 2018 peacefully at Paddington Hospital, London following a short illness. Predeceased by his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers; Fr. Matt, James, Bernie and Charlie, sisters; Mary Ellen, Elizabeth, Rose, Bernadette and Kathleen, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass today Friday (16th February) in St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 11am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Des Scanlon Corlurgan, Cavan Town, Co Cavan / Sligo Town, Co Sligo

Des Scanlon, Corlurgan, Cavan and late of Bridge Street, Sligo Tuesday February 13th, Peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Nora and dear father of Áine, Siobhan, Niamh and Desmond. Devoted grandfather of Ayda, Alex, Rory and Niall. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, brothers Shay (Dublin), Johnny (Sligo), sister Ann Harrison (Sligo), sons-in-law Justin, Ross and Dave, daughter-in-law Tricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday, February 16 at 12 noon in the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim Cavan, with interment afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Cavan General Hospital C/O Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any Family Member.

May they all Rest in Peace.