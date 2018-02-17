Leitrim deaths - Saturday, February 17, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bridie McConnon (née Feely), Errif, Glenade, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Funeral today, Saturday, February 17, at 11am followed by burial in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to SHOUT and North West Hospice.

John Patrick (J.P) Foley, Derrylow, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



John Patrick (JP) Foley, Derrylow, Croghan, Boyle, Co.Roscommon. 15th February 2018 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Carmel Keane (Jamestown), brother Tom (Cleaheen, Cootehall), brother-in-law Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon today. Saturday from 4pm until 5pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Croghan arriving at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 1.30pm with funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery.

Mary Connolly, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Mary Connolly, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel on Saturday from 6pm to 7pm with removal to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, to arrive for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Cissie Peyton, Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon / Rosses Point, Co Sligo

PEYTON (Cregg House, Rosses Point, Sligo and formerly Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) February 14th, 2018 (Peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the North-West Hospice, Sligo, Cissie.Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Nora. Sadly missed by her loving brother Tommy, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins and the clergy, staff and friends at Cregg House. Mass of the Resurrection in Cregg House Chapel today, Saturday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Tibohine (Old) Cemetery, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to HSE Services, Cregg House, Sligo c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

May they all Rest in Peace.