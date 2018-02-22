Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, February 22, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Marian Coe (née McGourty), Cullentra, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Marian Coe (nee McGourty) formerly of Cullentra, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim and her husband Fred, peacefully in Sidkup, Kent, England. Memorial Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Glenfarne, on Saturday 24th February, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo, or any charity of your choice.

Philomena Dolan (née Keegan),Corloughlin, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyllis) Dolan of Corloughlin, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Carrick on Shannon. Peacefully at North West Hospice in her 65th year. Sadly missed by her husband Thomas, her daughters Ann Marie and Veronica, her sons Kevin, Damian and Shane, her grandchildren Sean, Erik, Cara, Belle, Lauren, Donnacha, Grace, Madison her brothers Jimmy, Brendan, Noel and her sisters Marie, Christina, Detta, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Family Home (strictly private) on Thursday evening. Funeral Mass at 12pm on Friday, 23 February at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo with burial in the new cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, donations to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Michael Shannon, Spa, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Michael Shannon, Spa, Boyle Co. Roscommon, Wednesday the 21st February 2018. Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Liam Hall, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon / Ballinrobe, Mayo

Liam Hall, Knockhall, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, February 19th, in his 10th year. Beloved and cherished son of Brian and Aine. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother Seán, sisters Niamh, Tara and Sinéad, grandparents John and Chrissie Mc Loughlin (Knockhall), David and Helen Hall (Ballinrobe), aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Angels, Thursday February 22nd at 12 noon in St Anne’s Church, Slatta. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.

Paddy Joe McGloin, 78 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Paddy Joe McGloin of 78 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton and formerly of Glebe, Kinlough peacefully at Sligo Regional Hospital in his 95th year. Sadly missed by his daughters Mary and Martina, his son in law Paddy, his grandchildren Sharon, Sean and Stephen, his great-grandchildren Olive, Finn and Daniel, his brothers Terence and Fr Jim, his sister Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am at Church of the Annunciation, Mullies towith burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eleanor Mc Colgan (née Hardie), Ballyconnell, Cavan



February 19th 2018, peacefully in the presence of her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Eleanor, adored wife of Bryan and loving mum of Jacqueline and Carole. Much loved sister of Lyn, Val, Gail and the late Wendy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law William and James, grandchildren Keana, Brodie, Mylai, Isla, Ben Lauren and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday, 22nd February 2018, from 5.30pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral Service on Friday, 23rd February 2018, at 12.00pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society or by donation on the day.

Mary Edina Gibbins (née O'Connor), Abbeycartron Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death has occurred of Mary Edina Gibbins nee O’Connor of Abbeycartron Lane, Longford, Saturday 17th February 2018 after a short illness in Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare, previously of Teffia Park, Longford and Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Beloved mother of Maura Farrell (Dublin) and Liam (Owen Sound, Canada) and dear departed daughter Eileen. Dear sister of Imelda and departed sister Betty and departed brothers Fr Tom and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Hannah, Brendan, Conor, Danny and Rachel and their spouses, great-grandchildren Dylan, Cara and Kian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends and neighbors. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.