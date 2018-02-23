Leitrim deaths - February 23, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Marian Coe (née McGourty), Cullentra, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim



Marian Coe (nee McGourty) formerly of Cullentra, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, and her husband Fred peacefully in Sidkup, Kent, England. Memorial Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Glenfarne, on Saturday 24th February, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo, or any charity of your choice.

Margaret Brennan, Derryherk, Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Drumkeen, Co Donegal



Formerly of Callan, Drumkeen. Peacefully at The Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon. Mass of the Resurrection today, Friday, at 11am in St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough followed by burial in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

Darren O'Donnell, Corry, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim



Tragically. Reposing at his late residence today, Friday, from 11am until 11pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge at 12.50pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery.

Philomena Dolan (née Keegan), Corloughlin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyllis) Dolan of Corloughlin, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Carrick on Shannon. Peacefully at North West Hospice in her 65th year. Sadly missed by her husband Thomas, her daughters Ann Marie and Veronica, her sons Kevin, Damian and Shane, her grandchildren Sean, Erik, Cara, Belle, Lauren, Donnacha, Grace, Madison her brothers Jimmy, Brendan, Noel and her sisters Marie, Christina, Detta, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 12pm today, Friday, 23 February at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo with burial in the new cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, donations to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Eleanor McColgan (née Hardie), Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



February 19th 2018, peacefully in the presence of her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Eleanor, adored wife of Bryan and loving mum of Jacqueline and Carole. Much loved sister of Lyn, Val, Gail and the late Wendy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law William and James, grandchildren Keana, Brodie, Mylai, Isla, Ben Lauren and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service today, Friday, 23rd February 2018, at 12.00pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society or by donation on the day.

Mary Brady, (née O'Reilly) Upper Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Mary Brady (nee O'Reilly) Upper Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & Oak View nursing home, Belturbet. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, brother, sister, grandchildren, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass today, (Friday) at 2pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.