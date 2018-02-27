Leitrim deaths - February 27, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Luke McCormack, Ballinafad, Boyle, Sligo

Sadly missed by his son Patrick, daughters Philomena, Patricia and Anna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Martha (U.S.A.), sons in law, daughter in law, family and friends. Mass of Christian burial today, Tuesday at 1pm with funeral afterwards to Aughanagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Team, Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Undertakers, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Thomas McKenna, Cartron, Lough Allen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



The death has occured unexpectedly of Thomas McKenna, Cartron, Lough Allen, Carrick on Shannon, Co.Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Connie, brother Gabriel, niece Michelle, sisters-in-Law, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Tarmon at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Curragh's Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.