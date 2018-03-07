Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday March 7, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John O’Brien Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

Tuesday March 6th peacefully at Baliinamore Primary Care Centre. Predeceased by his wife Trina. Sadly missed by his sons Kevin and Johnny, daughters margaret and Shirley, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Sheila and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow (Wed) from four o’clock until ten o’clock. Removal on (Thurs) morning to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Drumeela for Funeral Mass at twelve noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Lawlor (née O Connor) Ard Na Veigh, Sligo Town, Sligo / Glencar, Leitrim

Formerly Castletown, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at the Mater Private, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Christy and loving Mum of Joe, Ann and Noel. Deeply missed by her loving husband and family,son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Yvette and Louise, grandchildren Luke, Sam, Tyrrell, Beth, Danann and Aobh, brothers Don and Tommy, sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces,relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Foley & McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Wednesday from 5-30pm with removal at 7pm to St.Osnat’s Church, Glencar, Co.Leitrim arriving at 7-45pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Thursday. Private cremation will follow.

House Private Please. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Kevin McDermott Knockarush, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Sunday March 4th aged 83. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his heartbroken family. His sister Una (Carroll) Castlerea, his brothers Sean (Galway), sister in law Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Mass of the Resurrection on (Wed) at eleven o’clock followed by burial in Killaraght cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/ Mahon’s Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Tommy Keville, Trean, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommy Keville, Trean, Mohill, Leitrim on Tuesday, March 6. Funeral arrangements later

Brendan McGloin Lisahully, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal. Unexpectedly. Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary,Ballyshannon; Wednesday, from 5 o'clock with removal at 6.45p.m to arrive at St. Patrick's Church for 7 o'clock. To repose overnight. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church on Thursday at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. House Private Please.

Alice McPartlin (née Flynn) Gubaveeeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Alice McPartlin, wife of Paddy, mother of PJ, Kevin, Bernadette, Sean and Michael sadly missed by her loving husband, sons and daughter, her sister Kathleen McMorrow, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence today Tuesday from 4pm with removal on Thursday evening to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co Cavan for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o’Clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Thursday from 4pm.

Margaret (Pearl) Toal (née O'Carroll) Bray Road, Cabinteely, Dublin / Rooskey, Roscommon

March 6th 2018 (peacefully) after a short illness; Sadly missed by her beloved son Gregory who cared for her so tenderly. She will be greatly missed by her many true friends. She leaves a loving daughter Yvonne and her late husband John, her sisters Lucy and Bernadette, her niece Marylou and her nieces, nephews and extended family. “May the Angels welcome her home”.

Family flowers only please. Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Clane Abbey Cemetery, Clane, Co. Kildare arriving for 12.15pm approx.

Jim Clancy Ashbourne, Meath / Ballyconnell, Cavan

Jim Clancy of Ashbourne, Co. Meath and Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan died on 4th March, 2018, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his family; dearly loved husband of Margaret and much loved father of James, Paul, Colm and Orla and loving grandfather of Aoife, Sophie, Cian and Evan and brother of the late Bart and Paddy; sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughters-in-law Evelyn, Liz and Kathleen, son-in-law Chris, sisters Anne, Mary and Margaret, brothers-in-law John, Michael and Philip, sister-in-law Deirdre, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening, 6th March, from 5.00pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday morning, 7th March, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Frederick Street, Ashbourne, Co. Meath followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Ashbourne. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown

Lily O'Riordan, (née Reynolds) Templeogue, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sallypark Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, cherished mother of Kathleen, Seán, Éamonn, Máire, Úna. Siobhán, Gráinne, Rory, Tomás,Niall and Orla. Lily will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granchildren, sister Maura, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Pius X Church, College Drive, Templeogue, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery.

Joan O'Connell (née Ellis) Brentwood, Essex/ Mohill Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joan O’Connell (née Ellis) of Brentwood, Essex, and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim on Monday February 19, peacefully at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, Essex following a short illness. Predeceased by her sister, Eithne, and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Maureen and Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Bennetts Funeral Directors, Brentwood, Essex. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 8, at 12.30pm at Brentwood Cathedral.

May they all Rest in Peace.