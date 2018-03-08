Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, March 8, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John O’Brien, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim

Tuesday March 6, peacefully at Ballinamore Primary Care Centre. Predeceased by his wife Trina. Sadly missed by his sons Kevin and Johnny, daughters Margaret and Shirley, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Sheila and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Drumeela for Funeral Mass at twelve noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret O'Hara (née McManus), Kilrush, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Corlough, Cavan

Formerly of Knockmore, Corlough; peacefully, after a short illness, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar; pre-deceased by her husband J.P. She will be sadly missed by her son John, daughter Maureen Eivers (Killoe), son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Rachel and Paul, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 2pm until 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Thursday evening arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Alice McGovern, Owengallis, Bawnboy, Cavan

Peacefully at the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. She will be sadly missed by all her dear friends, relatives and neighbours. Reposing at the Breffni Care Centre on Thursday from 4.30pm until 6pm with removal to St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial on St. Mogue's island. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell

Philip McGovern, Drumhanny, Mohill, Leitrim

Philip McGovern, Drumhanny, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Died 7th March 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, sister Maisie, sisters-in-law, nephews and niece, relatives and friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan Nursing Home on Thursday From 5-30pm to 6-30pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive for 7 o'clock Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock with Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John McGowan, Grotown, Dunshaughlin, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occured, at his home, of John McGowan. Beloved husband of Bridie (nee Govern), son of the late Charlie and Margaret and brother of the late Charlie. John will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath followed by burial in Moynalty cemetery .(arriving 1.15pm aprox.) Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu to the Capuchin Fathers Day Centre, Bowe Street, Dublin.

Maureen Lawlor (née O Connor), Ard Na Veigh, Sligo Town, Sligo / Glencar, Leitrim

Formerly Castletown, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at the Mater Private, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Christy and loving Mum of Joe, Ann and Noel. Deeply missed by her loving husband and family,son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Yvette and Louise, grandchildren Luke, Sam, Tyrrell, Beth, Danann and Aobh, brothers Don and Tommy, sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces,relatives and many friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Thursday at St. Osnat’s Church, Glencar,. Private cremation will follow. House Private Please. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Tommy Keville, Trean, Mohill, Leitrim

Tommy Keville, Trean, Mohill. Co Leitrim, March 6th 2018 at UCH Galway, predeceased by his parents Harry and Patricia and his brother Kevin, beloved husband of Emma and dear father of Kelly McGlynn, Anita McKeon and Thomas Jnr. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and family, brothers, sisters, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home today, Thursday from 3 until 10pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Croí House Galway. C/o McGowan Funeral Directors. (Donation box in Church)

Brendan McGloin Lisahully, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church on Thursday at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. House Private Please.

Alice McPartlin (née Flynn) Gubaveeeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Alice McPartlin, wife of Paddy, mother of PJ, Kevin, Bernadette, Sean and Michael sadly missed by her loving husband, sons and daughter, her sister Kathleen McMorrow, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence with removal on Thursday evening to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co Cavan for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Thursday from 4pm.

Margaret (Pearl) Toal (née O'Carroll) Bray Road, Cabinteely, Dublin / Rooskey, Roscommon

March 6, 2018 (peacefully) after a short illness; Sadly missed by her beloved son Gregory who cared for her so tenderly. She will be greatly missed by her many true friends. She leaves a loving daughter Yvonne and her late husband John, her sisters Lucy and Bernadette, her niece Marylou and her nieces, nephews and extended family.

Family flowers only please. Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Clane Abbey Cemetery, Clane, Co. Kildare arriving for 12.15pm approx.

Joan O'Connell (née Ellis) Brentwood, Essex/ Mohill Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joan O’Connell (née Ellis) of Brentwood, Essex, and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim on Monday February 19, peacefully at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, Essex following a short illness. Predeceased by her sister, Eithne, and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Maureen and Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Bennetts Funeral Directors, Brentwood, Essex. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 8, at 12.30pm at Brentwood Cathedral.

Margaret Flanagan, Wallington, Surrey, England, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Leitrim



Formerly of Leitrim. (Peacefully), in England. Beloved daughter of the late Gerry. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Dave, mother Philomena, brothers P.J. and Alan, sister Norma, sisters-in-law Anne and Pauline, brother-in-law Ralf, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul on Monday morning (March 12th) in St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House at 11.30 o’c. Burial of ashes afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Mary Taylor (née Simpson), Bearleagh, Elphin, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Mary Taylor (nee Simpson) Connecticut, USA and late of Bearleagh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Sister of Theresa Moran, Elphin and sister of the late Bridie McGrath, Killaraght, Boyle. Funeral took place in USA. Memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will take place on Sunday, 11th of March in St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght, at 9:30am.

May they all Rest in Peace.