Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, March 13, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Connolly (née McDermott), Druminshingore, Newtowngore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at her residence, surounded by her loving family, in her 88th year. Predecessed by her husband Owen. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Joseph, Vincent (Ballyconnell) and Brian, daughters Maura Connolly (Carrigallen) and Margaret McWeeney (Aughnasheelin), brother Bernard McDermott, sisters Rosanna Heslin (Aughavas) and Isabel (Newcastle, Co. Down), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday evening to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Sligo/Leitrim Palliative Care c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. Access to house by shuttle bus only, operating from Newtowngore village during reposing times.



Ann Guckian (née Mannion), Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ann Guckian (née Mannion), Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Friday 9th March, 2018, aged 99 years peacefully, at Arus Carolan. Predeceased by her husband James, son; Padraig and daughter; Maura Conaty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter; Aine, son; Liam, son-in-law; Tom Conaty, grandchildren; Paul, David, Stephen and Aisling, great-grandson; Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of her son-in-law; Tom Conaty, Bridge Street, Mohill on Tuesday (13th March) from 2.00pm - 9.00pm. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Mary Duignan (née McGoldrick) Castleknock, Dublin / Corlough, Cavan

Duignan (nee McGoldrick) (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Corlough, Co. Cavan) March 9th, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Mary, beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Des and Sean and devoted grandmother of Sarah, Isabelle, Ava, Mae and Holly and sister of Peter, Tommy and the late John Francis and Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Andrea and Catherine, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Tuesday evening, arriving at 6.00 o’c Funeral on Wednesday after 11.00 o’c Mass to Clonsilla Churchyard.

John Cull, Whitehall, Dublin / Leitrim

Cull, John, late of Whitehall and Leitrim, 9th March 2018, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, beloved husband of Gertrude. Sadly missed by his loving wife, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Tuesday to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, arriving for 10o'c Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Fingal Cemetery.

Margaret (Maggie) Beirne (née Kearns), Cloonshanagh, Drummullin, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Wife of the late Austin. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Martin, Charlie and Brian, daughters-in-law Mary, Angela and Caroline, cherished grandchildren Roisin, Lorcan, Catriona, Alan, Dylan, Ciaran, Oran and Chloe, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Tuesday (13th March) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Brigid's Church, Creeve. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (14th March) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Elphin.

James (Jimmy) Duke, Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Bridie and loving father of Paul, James, Ciaran, Audrey and Breda. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Tara, David, Brendan, Evan, Finn, Ailish, Marcus and Slaine, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Tuesday, March 13th, from 5.pm. followed by removal at 8.pm. to Carniska Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 14th, at 11.am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.



