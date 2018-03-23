Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, March 23, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick Joseph (Josie) Torsney, Dromahair, Leitrim

Torsney, Patrick Joseph (Josie) Peace Commissioner, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, March 22nd 2018 in his 92nd year (at Sligo University Hospital). Beloved husband of the late Eileen Torsney and brother to Seán Torsney, Dromahair. Deeply regretted by his loving children Gerard, Damien and Declan Torsney, Orla Phillips, Sinéad Torsney McGoldrick and niece Catherine Doyle. Sadly missed by his loving children, brother, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Friday, March 23rd, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 24th March, at 12 noon followed by burial in Creevelea New Cemetery.

Michael Hudson, Corrinagh, Moyne, Longford

Deeply regretted by his nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home today Friday from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday to St Colmcilles Church, Aughnacliffe for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Martin Feeley, 21 Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Formerly of Cloonkerin, Frenchpark and London. Peacefully, in University Hospital Galway Tuesday, 20th March, 2018. Predeceased by his daughter Tracey. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, brother Francis (Manchester), brother Paddy, sisters Bridie (Boyle) and Angela Hewitt (Roscommon), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace.

Removal from his home on Friday morning to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research Ireland c/o Higgins and Sons Boyle and Ballinameen.

James (Jimmy) Mimnagh, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co. Longford

Peacefully in the loving care of his family at Mullingar General Hospital on Tuesday, 20th March, 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Josephine, sons Seamus, Declan and Noel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon at S t. Mary's Church, Drumlish followed by burial in local cemetery.

Patrick (Patsy) Greenan, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Patrick (Patsy) Greenan, 6 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Removal from the Ballycassidy Funeral Home on Friday morning, via Boa Island, to St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations to the Chest, Heard & Stroke Foundation c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member.

Nuala Dolan (née Kerrigan), Calry, Co. Sligo

Nuala Dolan (nee Kerrigan) Deerpark, Calry, Co. Sligo, on March 20th 2018, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Josie. Sadly missed by his sons John and Paul, daughters Florence, Margaret and Vera, grandchildren, brothers Desmond and Colm Kerrigan, sisters Patsy (Ward), Molly (Kelly) and Marie (Regan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Calry. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

May they all Rest in Peace.