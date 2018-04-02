Leitrim deaths - April 2, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret O'Brien (née McHugh), Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim / Youghal, Co Cork



The death has occurred of Margaret O'Brien (nee McHugh), Youghal, Co. Cork and formerly of Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sons Dermot, Declan and Frankie, brother John (Sligo), sisters Kathleen (known as Lally), (McTernan) and Lisha (Simpson), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal from 7.30pm on Tuesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Sally Shanagher (née Roddy), Killina, Elphin, Co Roscommon



Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo surrounded by her loving family. (Retired staff member of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle). Sally will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Lisa, sons Nigel and Ciaran, Ciaran's fiancee Valerie, Nigel's partner Niamh, cherished grandchildren Hollie and Cara, sisters Mae, Eilish and Tessie, brothers Johnny, Pat, Tom, Noel and Fergus, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Tuesday (3rd April) from 5.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (4th April) to St Catherine's Church, Killina arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo or SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust).

Adrian (Ade) Way, Ashley Lawns, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon



Way, (Ashley Lawns, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon and late of Cornwall, England). March 31st 2018 (peacefully) at home; Adrian (Ade). He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his partner Caroline, relatives and a large circle of friends. Ade will lie in repose in his home from Monday evening. Removal from his home Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock to arrive at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan for cremation service at 6pm.

Michael Joseph Lenehan, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Annaduff, Co Leitrim / Newtownforbes, Co Longford



Michael Joseph Lenehan, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey and formerly from Annaduff, Drumsna and Briskill, Newtownforbes, April 1st 2018 (peacefully) at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, son of the late John and Bridget Lenehan, deeply regretted by his sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Tuesday from 5pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Annaduff to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Rooney (née Gorevan), Stracklerin, Glenade

The death has occurred of Kathleen Rooney (nee Gorevan) of Stracklerin, Glenade, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John Joe and daughter Kay. Sadly missed by her daughter Ann, sons John, Peter, Padraig, Seamus and Michėal, daughters in law Mary, Katie, Geraldine, Antoinette and Celine, grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home today, Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please.

Chris Henry, Cootehall, Boyle, Roscommon

Chris Henry, Cootehall, Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully after a short illness, in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Sligo University Hospital on March 29. Deeply, regretted by her dear brother Michael, sister-in-law Doreen, niece Lorrane Henry (Currivan), Golden, Co. Tipperary, nephew Michael Henry, Cootehall. Predeceased by her brother Jim, nephew John, fondly remembered by John, Eithne,Christine and families together with a large circle of neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in St. Michael's Church, Cootehall, followed by burial in Ardcarne Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.