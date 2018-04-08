Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, April 8, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Jim Kelly, Gortgarrigan, Killargue, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jim Kelly, Gortgarrigan, Killargue. Peacefully at Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon at St Brigid’s Church, Killargue,with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery.



Dorothy (known as Dot) Myles (née Carson), Legaltion, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Dorothy (Dot) Myles (nee Carson) Legaltion, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of Trevor (Summerhill), Heather Crowe (Lisdoonvarna), Pam Robinson (Carrodore), Neville (Ballyshannon), Ivor (Templemore), Lucy Malone (Rathmoylan). Dearly loved sister of Joan McCluskey (Leeds) and the late Ted, Francis, Jimmy, Harry, Jenny and May, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Sadly missed by sons-in-law Brian, Stephen and Barry, daughters-in-law Ailish, Theresa and Stephanie and all her 16 grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service on Sunday, 8th April, at 2.30 pm in St. Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon. Burial immediately after in adjoining graveyard.

May they all Rest in Peace.