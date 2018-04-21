Leitrim deaths - Saturday, April 21, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Keaney, (née McDermot), Toothfield, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Keaney (née McDermot) of Toothfield, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim; Peacefully at her residence. Pre-deceased by her herband John. Mother of Gerard, Julia, Sean & Hubert. Sadly missed by her brother Patrick, sisters Annie and Celia; daughters-in-law Patricia, Gretta, Christina and son-in-law Gary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Saturday, from 6pm until 9pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 5pm; Removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton on Sunday evening arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only please; Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Department of Sligo University Hospital C/O of any family member or funeral director.

Patrick Joseph (P.J) Murray, Quay Street, Drumsna,Co Leitrim



Patrick Joseph (P.J) Murray, Quay Street, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Athenry, Co Galway, April 20th 2018. Peacefully at University College Hospital, Galway, in the loving care of his family. Remains reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal of remains to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery.

Eugene Glancy, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eugene Glancy, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Cloonfad Beg and Hanwell, London. Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Dermot and his brother John. Sadly missed by his sisters Marie and Bridgie, brothers-in-law Dominic and Dermot, nieces Claire, Tracy and Linda, nephew John, cousin Majella, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the home of his sister Bridgie and brother-in-law Dominic (Duignan), Croghan Road, from 2pm today, Saturday. Funeral Mass at 2pm on Sunday 22nd April, in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion. Burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.