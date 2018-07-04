Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 4, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Kelly O’Brien Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kelly O’Brien, Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Kelly passed away peacefully on 3rd July 2018. She will be dearly missed by her loving parents Maura and Paddy, brothers Conor and Mark, sister Sonya, nephew Bobby and his mother Irene, aunts and uncles, aunt-in-laws and uncle-in-laws, cousins, neighbours and all her friends and work colleagues.

Kelly will be reposing at her home (Bridge Street, Drumshanbo) on Thursday 5th July from 15:00-22:00. Funeral Mass on Friday 6th July at 12:00pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in the new cemetery. House is strictly private at all other times. Family flowers only by request and donations, if desired, to Leitrim Animal Welfare.

Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan

Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim and formerly Centra, Killashandra, Co. Cavan. Monday 2nd July 2018 (after a long illness bravely borne) surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother Mark and grandad Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Paul and Mary, brother Liam, sister Emma, grandad Eddie, granny Carmel and granny Teresa, extended Costello and Dolan families, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at (Supervalu, Carrick-on-Shannon), fellow members of the C.P.B.S and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday evening from 7 o'clock until 10 o'clock and on Wednesday from 3 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Removal on Thursday arriving St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin (N41 HRQ4) for Mass of Christian Burial at 1 o'clock with funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to John Keogh St. Vincent's Foundation, Elm Park, Dublin 4. One way traffic system in operation via Ballinamore / Carrick-on-Shannon Road. House strictly private on Thursday please.

Carmel Beirne (née Kelly), Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Carmel Beirne (nee Kelly), Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim. July 2nd 2018 (suddenly) at her home, beloved wife of the late Jimmy Joe and dear mother of Mary McCartin (Limerick), James (Tullamore), Margaret and Suzanne O’Beirne (Mohill), deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Pat Hopkins (U,K,) sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in Repose at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Wednesday from 5.30pm until 7pm, with removal to St Michael’s Church Bornacoola to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to S.V.D.P. Donation box in Church.

George Reginald (Reggie) Cornwall Ardgallen, Boyle, Sligo

George Reginald (Reggie) Cornwall (July 3rd) Ardgallen, Boyle, Co.Sligo and Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co.Roscommon. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Betty, Sadly missed by his daughter Shirley Kitterick, knappagh, Westport, Co.Mayo. Grand children, Anya and Val, son-in-law Tom. sister-in-law Betty, niece Elizabeth, nephews Leslie, Neville, Adrian, relatives and many friends.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon Wednesday evening 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral arriving to the Church of Ireland, Boyle on Thursday morning for Service at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Jim Duignan Drumcase, Killeshandra, Cavan

Jim Duignan, Drumcase, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, 2 July 2018, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, his sons Gary and Shane, his brothers Michael and Patsy, sisters Sheila and Mary, mother-in-law Ann, nephew, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 4th July at 11am at St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private from 5pm on Tuesday please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD Unit at Cavan General Hospital.

Tom Ward Ballyfeeney, Kilglass, Roscommon

Unexpectedly at Mullingar General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Eileen. Much loved father of Olivia, Caroline, Hughie, Clodagh and Tommy. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, daughters, sons, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballyfeeney on Wednesday, July 4th, from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday, July 5th, to The Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.