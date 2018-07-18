Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 18, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Mary Mae McKiernan née Reilly, Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Mae McKiernan née Reilly, Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Monday, 16th July, 2018 surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff of the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, her son Seamus, sister; Monica and brothers; Philip and J.P. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Josie, Sean, Michéal, Brendan, Elaine, Philip and Enda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters; Teresa, Josephine, Deirdre and Ellen, brother; Bernard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends..

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (18th July, 2018) from 3.00pm and on Thursday from 12 noon to 3.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private on Thursday from 3.00pm please.

Michael Cahill Ballinalee Village, Ballinalee, Longford

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Michael will be dearly missed by his loving wife Julie, brothers John (Bristol, England) and Joseph (Dun laoghaire, Dublin), brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home. House strictly private at all times please. Remains arriving to The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Wednesday 18th for prayers at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday 19th at 12 noon followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, donation box in the church.

Josie Beirne (nee Coen) Ballymore, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at University Hospital Roscommon. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine, Mary Teresa, Helen and Martina, son Thomas, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, July the 18th, from 2 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal Thursday morning arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Christina Bridget Conlisk Boyle, Roscommon / Geevagh, Sligo

The death has occurred of Christina Bridget Conlisk, on the 16th of July 2018 , peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon. Formerly from number 1 Straduff, Geevagh, Co Sligo also Kilmactranny and Blackburn, England. Deeply regretted by her loving son John and his wife Viona and her relatives and friends.

Christina will be reposing at Abbey Haven Care Home from 5pm to 6.45pm on Tuesday 17th July arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm, Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11am with cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan at 2.30pm. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen, Co Roscommon.

Mary Glancy (née O'Dowd), Park Drive, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Mary Glancy, (nee O’Dowd) Park Drive, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. 14th July 2018 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Michael (Glancy’s Taxi), sister Annette, brothers Michael and Padraig (Rinn, Croghan), sisters-in-law Maureen and Kathleen, aunt-in-law Dee, nieces Sharon, Edel, Deirdre, Katrina and Jennifer, nephews John and Sean, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Farnaught, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 16th July, 2018 following a tragic accident. Predeceased by his father Peter. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother; Kathleen, brothers; Noel and Colm, sister; Jennifer, brother-in-law; John, his girlfriend Catriona, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Remains reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 11.00am to 5.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 8.00pm. Funeral mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery. House private outside reposing hours please.

William (Willie) Reilly, Cement Road, Drogheda, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Reilly, late of Cement Road, Drogheda and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 15th July 2018. Peacefully at the Valley Nursing Home, Co. Tyrone. William (Willie), husband of the late Mary Philomena and dad of the late Winifred. Deeply regretted by his sons Bernard, Martin and Christopher, daughters Mary-Theresa, Margaret, Patricia, Pauline and Noreen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30a.m arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Christina Bridget Conlisk, Boyle, Roscommon / Geevagh, Sligo

The death has occurred of Christina Bridget Conlisk, on the 16th of July 2018 , peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon. Formerly from number 1 Straduff, Geevagh, Co Sligo also Kilmactranny and Blackburn, England. Deeply regretted by her loving son John and his wife Viona and her relatives and friends. Funeral Mass St Joseph's Church, Boyle on Wednesday at 11am with cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan at 2.30pm. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen, Co Roscommon.

Percy Cartwright Drumalt, Arva, Cavan

Percy Cartwright, Drumalt, Arva, Co Cavan, Monday 16th July, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Maureen, son Darragh, daughter Ashling, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Jonathan, sisters Lily Gilphin, Derrylane and Velma Faris, Newtownards.

Reposing at his residence Wednesday 11am to 10pm. Funeral Service Thursday 19th July at 2pm at Church of Ireland, Arva followed by private cremation service on Friday. House strictly private on Thursday and Friday please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cavan / Monaghan Palliative Care c/o any family member.

May they all Rest In Peace.