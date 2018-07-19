Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday July 19, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Michael Fee Mahanagh, Corry, Drumkeerin, Leitrim / Dowra, Leitrim / Drumcliffe, Sligo

The peaceful death has occurred at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of Michael Fee, Benbulben House, Drumcliffe, Co.Sligo and formerly of Derrintovey, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Gerry, Brian and Frankie, twin sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Frankie, Derrintovey, Dowra on Friday from 5 o’clock until 9 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge at 2.30 followed by burial in Newbridge Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Benbulben House, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo. House private, please, on morning of funeral.

John Rooney, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occured of John Rooney, Edenville, Kinlough peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Monday 16th July 2018. The remains will repose at his late residence on the evening of Friday 20th July from 6pm.

Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Diabetes Ireland care of Gilmartins Funeral Services or any family member. House strictly private on the morning of funeral.

Margaret (Peggy) Cryan, Carrickmore, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Margaret (Peggy) Cryan, No.4 Carrickmore, Boyle, Co.Roscommon, and formerly Laurel Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Peacefully at the Mater Private, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken sisters Mary (Ravesdale) and Attracta (Baltinglass), brothers Pat (Kilnamanagh) and Tommie (Ballinvoher), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on 4 Carrickmore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon from 2pm on Thursday. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Breedogue Church. Burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Alice Carty (nee Warnock) Mountain View, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Peacefully at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon. Reposing from 10am until 10pm on Thursday at her daughter Jackie’s residence, 57 Ross View, Bundoran with removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Mary Mae McKiernan née Reilly, Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Mae McKiernan née Reilly, Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Monday, 16th July, 2018 surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff of the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, her son Seamus, sister; Monica and brothers; Philip and J.P. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Josie, Sean, Michéal, Brendan, Elaine, Philip and Enda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters; Teresa, Josephine, Deirdre and Ellen, brother; Bernard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends..

Reposing at her residence on Thursday July 18, from 12 noon to 3.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private on Thursday from 3.00pm please.

Michael Cahill Ballinalee Village, Ballinalee, Longford

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Michael will be dearly missed by his loving wife Julie, brothers John (Bristol, England) and Joseph (Dun laoghaire, Dublin), brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home. House strictly private at all times please. Funeral Mass at The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Thursday 19th at 12 noon followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, donation box in the church.

Josie Beirne (nee Coen) Ballymore, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at University Hospital Roscommon. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine, Mary Teresa, Helen and Martina, son Thomas, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal Thursday morning arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Farnaught, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Oliver Leslie, Drumhirk, Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 16th July, 2018 following a tragic accident. Predeceased by his father Peter. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother; Kathleen, brothers; Noel and Colm, sister; Jennifer, brother-in-law; John, his girlfriend Catriona, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral mass at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery. House private outside reposing hours please.

William (Willie) Reilly, Cement Road, Drogheda, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Reilly, late of Cement Road, Drogheda and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 15th July 2018. Peacefully at the Valley Nursing Home, Co. Tyrone. William (Willie), husband of the late Mary Philomena and dad of the late Winifred. Deeply regretted by his sons Bernard, Martin and Christopher, daughters Mary-Theresa, Margaret, Patricia, Pauline and Noreen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30a.m arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Percy Cartwright Drumalt, Arva, Cavan

Percy Cartwright, Drumalt, Arva, Co Cavan, Monday 16th July, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Maureen, son Darragh, daughter Ashling, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Jonathan, sisters Lily Gilphin, Derrylane and Velma Faris, Newtownards.

Funeral Service Thursday 19th July at 2pm at Church of Ireland, Arva followed by private cremation service on Friday. House strictly private on Thursday and Friday please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cavan / Monaghan Palliative Care c/o any family member.

May they all Rest In Peace.