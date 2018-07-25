Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 25, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Tommy Beirne, Drumleague, Leitrim, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co .Leitrim. Tommy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 24th July, at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements later. House private outside of reposing times please.

Trevor Martin Lahard Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Funeral details later

G. Alan Crowe Rockview, Delvin, Westmeath / Mohill, Leitrim / Meath / Dublin

The death has occurred of G. Alan Crowe, Rockview, Delvin, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home on the 22nd July 2018 in the loving care of his family. Loving husband of Pamela, and devoted father to Colin, Mark and Vanessa (Carroll). Alan will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law Cyril, daughters-in-law Joan and Audrey, his adored grandchildren Tara, Evan, Hazel, Alan, Ross, Rachel, Laura, Lily and John.

Funeral Service in St. Michael's C.of I., Castlepollard on Wednesday, 25th July, at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the M.R.I. Scanner, Mullingar Hospital, c/o Gaffney's Undertakers, Delvin. House private please.

Kathleen Clancy (née Keaney) Railway Road, Belcoo, Fermanagh

Loving wife of the late Terry sadly missed by her sons Thomas and Martin daughters Mary, Pauline, Geraldine and Berni, her brother Packie, sisters Mena and Dympna, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Peacefully at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen. Reposing at her late residence Railway Road, Belcoo on Tuesday from 3 until 10pm, removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Majella McBride 40 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Peacefully at Northwest Hospice surrounded by her Family. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 12 noon to 10pm on Tuesday. Remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for 12 o clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cashlehard, Ballyshannon. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations if desired please to Northwest Hospice, c/o any family members.

Annie Sharkey (née Gilligan) Oldtown, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband, Michael (Haulie), her daughters Patricia and Caroline, sons Michèal, Adrian and James, son in law, daughters in law and grandchildren. Annie will also be very sadly missed by her sisters Norrie and Rita, brother PJ, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass at St Attractas Church, Ballinameen on Wednesday at 12pm, with burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery

Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone/Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Sunday 22nd July 2018, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital Sligo surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridget, sons; Raymond and Peter, Daughters; Linda and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers; Andy and Malachy, sister; Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. ​Removal on Wednesday evening (25th July) to St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (26th July) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Very Rev. Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co Cavan / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Very Rev. Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co. Cavan and late of Drumlonan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Saturday, July 21 (suddenly) at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers; Louis and Thomas, sisters; Mary Greene, Ann Sheridan, Angela Maguire, Noeleen O'Reilly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Bishop Leo O'Reilly and Priests of the Diocese, extended family, friends and parishioners. Reposing at the Parochial House, Crosserlough today, Wednesday from 2pm until 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Crosserlough on Wednesday evening, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore at 3pm approx. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund.

May they all Rest In Peace.