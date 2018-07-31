UPDATED: Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, July 31, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Mike Murray (B.Arch), Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim and formerly Sligo. Monday 30th July 2018 (after a short illness bravely borne with courage and dignity) at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, son Paul, daughters Lee-Anne and Jamie, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home with removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital. House Private

Robert Dobson, Rooskeynamona, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sunday July 29th 2018. Very dearly loved son of Georgina and the late Desmond. Much loved brother of Elaine and Desmond, nieces Amy, Ella and Maya, nephew Finlay, brother-in-law Miller, sister-in-law Coty, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary's Parish Church, Mohill on Wednesday via Drumod and Rooskeynamona for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the charity Grow c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan.

Anthony (Tony) O'Connor, 48 Silverhill, Bundoran, Co Donegal, formerly of Limerick and late of The 12 Infantry Battalion. Peacefully on Sunday 29th July 2018, at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Loving father of the Late Jeffery. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Michelle, sons Shane, Luke, Ben and Zach, his daughter Evelyn, daughter-in-law Jessica, brothers, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McGee's Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal today, Tuesday evening from 4pm with removal from there at 5.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for reception prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors. House Private Please.

May they all Rest In Peace.