Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday November 14, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Pat O’Beirne, Whiterock, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his brother Charlie and sister Nellie (McGowan). Deeply regretted by his sister May (Cosgrove), brother Willie, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon on Wednesday 14 November from 4.30pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlea arriving at 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rutledge Healy, Killianiker, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim

Healy, Rutledge, (Killianiker, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim) - Nov 12th 2018 peacefully in his 89th year. Predeceased by his son Gerard. Sadly missed by his loving wife May, family Fr. Tom (Edgeworthstown), Paul (Roscommon), Noel (Stewarts Hospital), Liam (Dublin), Audrey (Longford), Mark (Rooskey), daughters-in-law Fiona and Jane, Audrey’s Fiancé Denis, grandchildren Emma, Alannah, Ciara, Matthew, Billy, Cian and Jack, brother Joe, sisters Rose and Geri, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 14th, from 4.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. and on Thursday, Nov. 15th, from 2.00 p.m. until 6.00 p.m. House private outside of reposing times please. Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon on Friday, Nov. 16th, in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim. Burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Celsus McGovern, Clover Hill, Conoboro Road, Rathdowney, Co. Laois and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

McGovern, Clover Hill, Conoboro Road, Rathdowney, Co. Laois and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. November 12th 2018, peacefully in the presence of his family and in the tender care of his friends at The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Celsus in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Pauline (nèe Quigley). Treasured father to Declan, Danny, Celsus, Loughlin and Alicia. Loving brother of Seddie (Ballinamore) and Mary Collins (Ballinteer), father-in-law to Angela, Imelda, Ann and Joe, cherished grandad to Jack, Aoife, Siùn, Sophie, Harry, Charlie and Freddie, sadly mourned by his sisters-in-law Mary O' Callaghan and Josie McGovern, nieces, nephews, our great neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (Clover Hill) on Wednesday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. House private on Thursday morning.

Patrick (Pat) McSharry, Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Patrick (Pat) McSharry, Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his parents John Joe and Kate, his sister Peggy and brothers Michael and James. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Mai, Bridget (twin), Thrish and Kathleen, his sister-in-law Carmel, brother-in-law Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives and all his friends in Arus Breffni.

Reposing at Arus Breffni on Thursday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Arus Breffni Patients Comfort Fund.

Luke Kelleher, Drumbinish, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

At Sligo General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother Mel, sisters Maryjo Prunty (Kilcock) & Susan Reilly (Arva), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Anthony, nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephew, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at St Stephen's Church, Rossan on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Aughavas Cemetery. Please note extra parking is available at Connell's Funeral Chapel in Connolly Barracks car park.

Fr. Eamonn McMahon, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Fr. Eamonn Mc Mahon C.S.Sp "Craven Lodge", Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sáo Paulo, Brazil, October 5th 2018 in Brazil. Predeceased by his mother Mary Ann, father Edward, sisters, Sr. Teresa, Angela and Gabrielle, brother Sean. Sadly missed by his brothers Liam, Bernie, Peter and Noel, sisters Margaret (Herriott, Nenagh), Camilla (Barrett, Seattle) and Marie Celine (Bradshaw, Seattle) relatives and many friends. Memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church Dromahair on Saturday 17th November at 12 noon.

Helen O'Rourke (née Carroll), Carrickport, Drumcong, Co Leitrim

Pre-deceased by her husband Sean. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Carmel & Helena, her beloved grandson Sean and her newborn grandson Corey, her brother Tom Pat, her sisters Mary (Prior) & Patricia (Maloney), her sister-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Full funeral arrangements later.

Valmor Tidbury, Lough Rynn Drive ,Tawnaghmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Recently pre-deceased by his loving wife Bridget (Bridie). Valmor will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Fiona, Loretta and Carmen, sons Conrad, Brendan and Nigel, sons-in-law Eamon and Declan, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren Edward Jnr., Carmen, Ethan, Courtney, Brooke, Rhys, Konrad and Amy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A celebration of Valmor’s life will take place on Wednesday also in the Funeral Home at 11.30am, followed by interment in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Sligo Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Robert (Sonny) Jones, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford

The Death has occurred of Robert (Sonny) Jones, (Livestock Haulier), Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, Monday 12th of November, 2018 in his 96th year, peacefully at the residence of his son; David surrounded by his loving family. Remains to arrive at St. Paul's Church of Ireland Newtownforbes, Co. Longford on Wednesday, 14th of November, 2018 for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

May they all Rest In Peace.