Leitrim deaths - Thursday, November 22, 2018 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Rev. Fr Oliver (Michael) Martin, O.PRAEM Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Sybil Hill, Raheny, Dublin / Belturbet, Co Cavan



The death has occurred on Tuesday, November 20th of Rev. Fr Oliver (Michael) Martin, O.Praem (Little Sisters of the Poor Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Sybil Hill, Raheny, Dublin 5 and late of Belturbet, Co. Cavan); peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, the Norbertine Community, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Raheny, Dublin 5, D05 XK58 on Friday, November 23rd from 12 noon to 2.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 24th at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

Bridget McGourty, Derrygoon, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bridget Mc Gourty, Leeds England. Daughter of The Late Willie and Mary Catherine McGourty, Derrygoon, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim. Removal of remains this Friday to St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Coleman (née Sherlock) -Woodlawns, Enniscrone, Sligo / Gurteen, Sligo / Ferns, Wexford

Late of Culmore, Gurteens. Peacefully at the Ard Na Greine nursing home, Enniscrone in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony and loving mother of Anthony and Kevin. Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, sister Bridie, daughters-in-law Mary & Maura, grandchildren Jess, Rose, David, Jonathan and Maria, sister-in-law Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection today Thursday at 12pm at Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven, Enniscrone with burial afterwards in St. Patrick`s Cemetery, Kilglass.

May they rest in peace.