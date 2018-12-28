Deaths in Leitrim - Friday December 28

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Edward McKiernan Claremount, Oughterard, Co.Galway formerly Aughavas, Carrigallen

Edward McKiernan Claremount, Oughterard, Co.Galway formerly Aughavas, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on the 26th of December at UCHG. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, son Fergus, daughter Michelle, his sister Loretta, daughter in law Eithne, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at his home on Friday 28th from 4-6. Arriving at Oughterard Church on Saturday the 29th for requiem mass at 10.30, with burial afterwards in Kilcummin Cemetery Oughterard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Parkinson's association.

Elizabeth (Lilly) Gill,( née Cronogue) Cara Court, Summerhill, formerly of Curramartin, and Disternan, Drumsna, Leitrim

Elizabeth (Lilly) Gill,( née Cronogue) Cara Court, Summerhill, Carrick on Shannon, and formerly of Curramartin and Dristernan, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim. In her 88th Year. Peacefully in the tender loving care of all the staff of The River Mead Unit St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Thursday 27th December 2018. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Joe, her daughters Maire, Carmal, and Christina, sister May, daughter-in-law Noelene, sons-in-law Freddie and Fergus, sister-in-law Helen, brother-in-law George, grand children, great grand children, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at St. Patrick’s hospital chapel, Carrick on Shannon this Friday evening 28th December from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with family time thereafter please. Remains arriving to The church of the immaculate conception Drumsna for 8 p.m. Requiem mass on Saturday 29th December at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Jamestown Cemetery.

Frances Geddes (née Browne) Santry, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

Geddes (née Browne) Frances (Santry, Dublin 9 and formerly of Gortinure, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim) (24th December, 2018) (peacefully) in the care of all the staff in St Agnes’ Ward in the Mater Hospital. Dear mother of Liam and Fergus and daughter Tina. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and daughter Pamela; sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, arriving at 9.50 o’clock funeral after 10 o’clock Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Tom Orr, Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford

Orr, Corglass, Moyne, Co. Longford, December 26th 2018 at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, Tom, husband of the late Ann. Deeply regretted by his brothers Charlie and Jim and sisters, Helen and Una. Remains leaving McMahon's Funeral Home, Cavan tomorrow, Friday at 11am arriving at St. Mary's Church, Legga for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery.

Bridget Smith (née Sorohan), Mount Merrion, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

Smith Bridget (née Sorohan) (Mount Merrion, Dublin and late of Arva, Cavan) – December 20, 2018 (suddenly) at home. Wife and best friend of Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons Fergal and Cormac, daughter Síle, brothers Brian, Seamus and Seán, sisters Maureen, Sheila and Eileen, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Leila, Conor, Aisling and Oscar, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Friday (Dec 28) from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday (Dec 29) at 10am in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion, followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery.

Jim McCabe, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Jim McCabe, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Martin, Peter, Pat and Michael, sisters Anne, Nuala, Mary and Mairead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Shivnan's funeral home, Ballyfarnon on Friday from 2pm until 4pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernadette Nugent (née Farrell), Ballytoo Manor, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon

Peacefully at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Shay, Culliagh Upper. Predeceased by her husband Frank. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Marsha, son Anthony, son-in-law Shay, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Carl and Katie, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Anne's Church, Scramogue, on Friday, December 28th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Doreen Sexton Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and formerly of Killeshandra, County Cavan

The death has occurred of Doreen Sexton late of Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and formerly of Killeshandra, County Cavan, peacefully, on Thursday 27th December in the compassionate care of the staff of St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Shankill and surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Eugene, her sister Myra Gillece and her son-in-law Paul Devenney. Very sadly missed by her loving daughters, Imelda and Noelle, brother Gerald, and granddaughter, Emily, nieces and nephews, relatives and her large circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Shankill, County Dublin. Prayers Friday 28th December at 2pm in St. Josephs. Reposing from 4-6pm at her daughter Imelda’s residence in Cabinteely. Funeral service at St. Bridget’s Church in Killeshandra, County Cavan at 11am on Saturday, 29th December with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Kenneth Magee Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Magee, Kenneth, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Thursday December 27th, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Hazel, sons Clive and Neville, daughters-in-law Barbara and Judi, adored grandchildren Cameron, Craig and Ella, brothers Mervyn, Stanley and Kingsley, sister-in-law Audrey, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet (H14F998) on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Service in Drumlane Parish Church on Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock followed by private cremation. House Private Please

May they all Rest In Peace.