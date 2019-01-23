Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday January 23, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Masie (Mary) Rooney Gubacreeney, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occured of Maisie (Mary) Rooney peacefully at Wexford General Hospital. The remains will repose at her late residence on Thursday 24th January from 12 o’clock until 8pm. Removal of remains on Friday 25th to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. All enquiries to Gilmartins Funeral services on 086 2376372.

Kathleen Reynolds (nee McCrann) Corlea / Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

In her 93rd year surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear Mother of Bernie, Michael, Bridget and Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Patrick and daughter-in-law Claire, Killasanowl, Drumsna (Leitrim Road ) on Wednesday from 12 noon to 5pm. Family time thereafter, please. Removal arriving to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (Nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Drumkeerin at a date to be announced.

Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran, Donegal / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Pauric Kerrigan, 18 Gaelic Park, Bundoran and formerly Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon with remains going to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation. House private to family only.

Rosaleen Kane, Inbhear na Mara Residential Unit, Bundoran, Donegal / Pettigo, Donegal

Reposing at Inbhear na Mara, Bundoran today, Tuesday, from 2pm to 9pm. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday morning, at 10am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please on the morning of funeral.

Mary Bridget Fitzgerald, 21 St. Colm's Terrace, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Loving mother of Hugh and Marion. Sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her late residence this Monday evening from 5 pm to 10 pm and on Tuesday from 10 am to 10 pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh Cemetery, Bundoran.

Karen Clarke Curran, Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford

Formerly 3'O Connell Terrace, Longford. Karen passed away at her home on Monday 21st in the tender loving care of her family. Karen will be forever missed by her husband Paddy, son Keith, daughter Katherina, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Gemma, Conor, Chloe, Fionn and Rory, sisters Bridie woods, Maureen Moran, Florrie Curran, Debra Swaris and Bibi Byrne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday 23rd from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on Thursday 24th for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock followed with burial afterwards in the new Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please, at all times other than reposing time.

May they all Rest In Peace.