Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday March 27, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

John Joe Brady, Cullighan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan & formerly Mount pleasant, Ballyconnell

March 23rd 2019 at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his Brother Aidan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pamela, sons Niall, Barry & Caolan, daughters Lorna & Clara, brothers Peter, Damien & Ciaran, sisters Philomena, Geraldine, Patricia & Paula. Son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his residence today Tuesday from 12 o'clock until 4 o'clock. House private at all other times please. Funeral mass in Our Lady of Lourdes church, Ballyconnell on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Eileen Dolan (née Smith), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, / Irishtown, Athlone, Westmeath

After a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Elisabeth, sisters Vera and Ann. Loving wife of John P. and much loved mother of Dermot, Allen, Johnny and Kevin J. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Róisín, Julie, Kerry and Johnny's fiancée Cathy, her nine adoring grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Johnny, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home in Cloonslanor (F42Y263) on Wednesday, March 27th, from 3pm until 8pm. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Thursday, March 28th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Hugh Brendan McGauran Lowerybane, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Hugh Brendan McGauran Lowerybane, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Peacefully. Funeral arrangements to follow. House strictly private. Enquires to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek on 077 0321 0437.

Kayleigh Regan, Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

Kayleigh Regan, Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon, 26th March 2019. Deeply mourned by her loving parents Tony and Claire, sister Lydia, brother John, cherished nephew Max, fiancé Jamie, uncles, aunts, relatives, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her parent’s residence, Wednesday, from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm with interment afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. House strictly private on Thursday morning please.

Donations, if desired, to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust and the Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o Higgins & Sons Funeral Directors. Family flowers only, please.

May they all Rest In Peace.