Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday April 3, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Lena Armstrong (née Henry), Summerhill and late of The Magnet, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Lena Armstrong (nee Henry) Summerhill and late of The Magnet, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. April 1st 2019 (peacefully) at home in her 96th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (Lurgan/Moira) Finola (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Helen (Carrick-on-Shannon), son Paul (Lifford, Co.Donegal), daughter-in-law Anne Kilgallen, sons-in-law Pascal McGuire and Brendan Lowe, grandchildren Mark, Elaine, Grace, Kevin, Caoimhe, Andrew, Shane, Sean, Paul, Conal, Brian and Jack, great-grandchildren Samantha, Scott and Bria, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home today, Wednesday from 2 o'clock until 5 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary' Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Maureen Fitzgerald (née Mangan), Golf Links Road, Youghal, Cork / Carrigallen, Leitrim

Maureen, beloved wife of the late Neil, and sister of the late Brendan, much loved and loving Mother of Brian, Gerry, Anne, and Des; sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Neil, Aoife, Emma, Liam, Niamh and Sean, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Mike, sisters Kay and Pauline, brothers Gerard and Anthony, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, The Strand, Youghal on Wednesday at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to North Abbey Cemetery, Youghal. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Carrick-on-Shannon Conference St. Vincent de Paul.

Frances McKiernan, Ardmeenan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Also Stradermot, Ballinamore and Woolwich, London. Predeceased by her twin sister Lily and siblings Michael, Denis, Catherine, Bridget, Mary, Margaret, Philomena & Sonny. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Woolwich on Wednesday, April 3rd. The late Frances will be interred in the family grave-plot at St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kiltubrid, Co. Leitrim on Monday next, April 8th, at 12 noon.

Charlie Brett, “Killyfad, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Dublin 1

Charlie Brett, “Killyfad Cottage”, Killyfad, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Brett’s Drapery Shop, 27 Talbot Street, Dublin 1. April 2nd (peacefully) at his home, predeceased by his sister Marie Crampton, deeply regretted by his sister Abigail Notley, brother Tom (Australia), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service in St. Ann’s Church of Ireland, Annaduff on Thursday, April 4th, at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod, donation box in Church. House private please

Ann McGovern (née Gavigan), Rathbaun, Dromahair, Leitrim

Reposing at Folwey’s Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Tuesday, from 5.30pm to 8:30pm. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Very Reverend Fr Patrick McHugh, Sligo Town, Sligo / Rooskey, Roscommon

Former Parish Priest of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, in the most tender care of the staff of Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen and Oonagh. Deeply regretted by his nephews Shane, Dermot, Ian and Gerard, Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran, his brother priests of the Elphin Diocese, and his many relatives and friends. Reposing at Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo, on Wednesday April 3rd from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo, to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12.30pm, followed by burial afterwards at Rooskey Churchyard, Co. Roscommon.

Neil (Dutch) Doherty, 4 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Donegal / Strabane, Tyrone

Neil Doherty, better known as 'Dutch', 4 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Strabane, Co. Tyrone, peacefully, on Sunday morning, March 31st 2019, at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Marion and devoted father to Nadine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, grandchildren Mason, Mia, Mamie, Malachy and Marcus, Nadine's partner James, his loving mother, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law , sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all his relatives and many great friends. Reposing at the family home today, Tuesday, from 10am to 10pm. House strictly private at all other times, please. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Catherine Granaghan (known as Cassie), Ballinacarrick, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Catherine Granaghan (known as Cassie), Ballinacarrick, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. At the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Reposing today at her daughter Marie and son-in-law Paul’s residence in Ballinacarrick from 5pm until 10pm and on Wednesday from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.15am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, the Mall, Sligo, c/o Patrick Mc Kenna Funeral Directors or any family members. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Tony Hanna, Shannon View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and late of Dublin

Tony Hanna, Shannon View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and late of Dublin, April 1st 2019 (peacefully) at the Galway Clinic. Beloved husband of the late Gina and father of the late Liam. Tony will be sadly missed by his family, Eileen, Stephane, Mark and Martina, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass Wednesday April 3rd at 11am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, followed by removal to Glasnevin Crematorium for cremation service arriving at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod, donation box in church and crematorium. House private outside of reposing times. Bright dress please.

May they all Rest In Peace.