Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, April 10, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael (Mick) Mc Donagh Martin's Road, Gormanston, Meath / Mohill, Leitrim

Mc Donagh, late of Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Martin's Road, Gormanston Co. Meath. 5th April 2019. Suddenly at his home. Michael (Mick) beloved dad of Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, extended family and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to Church of The Assumption, Balscadden for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Moorechurch Cemetery, Julianstown.

Bernadette Coen (née McMorrow) Cheshire, England and formerly of Tullinascreena and Market Street, Dromahair, Leitrim

Removal from Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Tuesday, to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Christopher (Christy) Kiernan, 1 Camlin view, Ballinalee and late of Aughkiernan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford

April 8th peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital, longford. Predecised by his sisters Anna and Millie, brothers Barney and Eamon. Deeply regretted by his brothers Brendan and Frances, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballinalee on Wednesday evening from 7 o'clock. Removal from his home in Ballinalee on Thursday evening arriving at st Joseph's Church, Purth at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2 o'clock with burial in Granardkill Cemetery, Granard. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Hospital Patient Hospital Patient Comfort Ffund c/o Farrells Funeral Director's or any family.

Rita Lavin née Brennan, Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Sligo

Rita Lavin née Brennan, Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Sligo, April 9th 2019 (peacefully, in her 102nd year) in the tender care of her devoted family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy-John, daughter Christina and her recently deceased son Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Austin, daughters Dolores (Birmingham) Pauline, Angela (Leixlip), son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday evening from 5.00 o’clock until 8.00 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. House private please.

Maura Byrne (née Coleman) Deansgrange, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

(Deansgrange, Co. Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) April 9, 2019. Peacefully, in the supportive and compassionate care of Glebe House Nursing Home, Kilternan, Co. Dublin. After a long and happy life, beloved wife of Louis for 59 Years. Much loved 'Moms' to Fiona and the late Orla. Proud Granny to Caoimhe and Kian; and mother-in-law to Joe and Paul. She will be sadly missed by relatives, friends and all who knew her.

Funeral Mass at 10 o’c on Thursday, April 11th, in St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6w. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown. Ph: 01 2808882.

Anne Montgomery (née McAllister), Tallaght, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim

Montgomery (née McAllister), Anne (Tallaght, Dublin 24 and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim), April 5th, 2019 (suddenly); beloved wife of Liam and dear mother of Sean, Louise, Adele, Keith, Gwen, Kenneth, Tony and Katie; sadly missed by her loving family, sister Roma, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.Removal on Wednesday (April 10th) to St. Mary’s Priory, Tallaght Village arriving for 11am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Francie Kelly, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Leitrim

Kelly, Francie, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, April 6th 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen, and loving father to Kieran, Sean and Mairead. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children daughters in law Majella and Katherine, grandchildren Jack, Conor, Eamon, Aisling, Aoife and Anna, sisters in law , brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday 10th April to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, arriving for 2.30 pm funeral Mass, followed by interment in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice. House private on Wednesday please.

Kitty (Katherine) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan &, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Winnie and Phil, her brother Michael, brother-in-law John Lynch, sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass next Wednesday morning, 10th April, in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Swarbrigg, Portaliffe Beg, Killeshandra, Cavan

Peacefully at Fairlawns Nursing Home, Bailieborough, Sean, deeply regretted by his brothers Joey and Tommy, sisters Rosaleen, Bridie, Monica and Kathleen, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, God-child Joseph, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only.

Mary King, 6 Rusheen Heights, Garrison, Fermanagh

Remains will repose at her residence on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive at Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Thursday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimers Research UK c/o any family member or Peter Carty, Funeral Director Garrison.

Jack Keown, Cornhilta, Roscor, Belleek, Fermanagh

The death has occured of Jack Keown, Cornhilta, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am Funeral Mass on Wednesday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Patrick (Pat) Gilheaney, 11 Church Street & 2 Kilbride Park, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly of Cloverhill Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his brothers Seamus and Hugh, sisters in law Marion and Kate, Dessie and Marion Rynn and family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St Mary's Church Edgeworthstown on Wednesday at 12:00 o'clock followed by internment in Oughteragh Cemetery Ballinamore at 2:15pm.

Elizabeth (Lily) Holland (née Meehan), Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Holland (nee Meehan) better known as Lily of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Coolandonnel, peacefully in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Vicky (Victor). Sadly missed by Aiden, Kathleen, Louisa, Annabel, Ethan, Jacob, Elizabeth, Aiden Junior, Mark, Timmy, her brother Frank, her sister-in-law Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Clare's Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Clare's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund. House private please.

Isobel Little (née Patterson), Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at her residence in her 106 year, beloved wife of the late Alfred. Sadly missed by her sons Raymond, Norman and Victor, daughter Margaret Deacon, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday evening 4-7pm, arriving Church of Ireland, Croghan 8pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 2pm. Burial in adjoining graveyard afterwards. House private please, No flowers please, donations if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Palliative Care Hospice, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest In Peace.