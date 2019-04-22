Leitrim deaths - Monday, April 22, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Mulvey, Aughagrania, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael Mulvey, Aughagrania, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, April 20, 2019. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary Teresa and his brother Packie. Regretted and sadly missed by his son Frankie, daughters: Rosie, Patricia, Teresa and Rita. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and his sister Bridgie (England). Reposing at the residence of his daughter Patricia and P.J. Mc Loughlin, Dristernan, Drumshanbo today, Monday, April 22 from 6pm-10pm. House private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 23 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Deirdre Fitzgerald, Chapel Street, Elphin, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Deirdre Fitzgerald, Chapel Street, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. 17th April 2019 (suddenly) aged 20 years at University Hospital, Galway. In the arms of her loving mother and family. Pre-deceased by her father Peter and grandparents Thomas and Phil O'Meara. Adored daughter of Geraldine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Geraldine (nee O'Meara) and her partner John Lowry, aunts Jacinta, Phil, Bríd, Deirdre and Carmel, her beloved cousins, extended family her cherished friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial in St Mary'c Church, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Monday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Phonsie Treacy, 4 Melvin Cottages, Rossinver Rd., Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has occured at his residence of Phonsie Treacy, 4 Melvin Cottages, Rossinver Rd., Garrison and late of Mugglinagrow, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral Mass in Mary, Queen of Peace, Church, Garrison today, Easter Monday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick ( Packie) Morris, Fyhora, Moyne, Longford

Peacefully, at St James's Hospital, Dublin. Brother of the late Thomas, Susan and James. Sadly missed by his nephew Padraic and his wife Verena, their children Caitlin and Finnian, his relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday, in St Francis Church Moyne at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.