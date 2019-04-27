Leitrim deaths - Saturday, April 27, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Gerard (Gerry) Nangle, Castleknock, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Nangle (Park Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Cornaroy, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim) April 25th. 2019, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital. Gerard (Gerry), beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Gerard, Caitriona, Finbarr and Paula. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Lesley, grandchildren Paul and Orla, brothers Shane, Mel, Frank and Brian, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Sunday afternoon from 4pm with removal to The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock arriving for Mass at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshambo, Co. Leitrim arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in The New Cemetery, Drumshambo. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

George Stenson, Corderry, Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

George Stenson, Corderry, Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim. Died 24th April 2019. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Loving husband of May and father of son Anthony, daughter Mary, grandchildren Aoife, Hannah, Niall, Kealàn, sisters Annie, Philomena and Mary, daughter-in-law Anne Marie, brothers and sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Kiltubrid Church today, Saturday morning at 11am with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations to Sligo Hospice.

Sandra Mc Crann (née Taylor) Cornaglia, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at University Hospital, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Tom, sons Brian, Jake, Niall and good friend Meg, sisters-in-law, brother in-law,relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home today Saturday 27th April 2pm until 9pm, and on Sunday 1pm until 3pm, cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, please, donations in lieu to Inis Aoibhinn - Cancer Care West.c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest In Peace.