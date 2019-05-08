Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday May 8, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Thomas Joseph Wilford, Aughgrania, Drumshanbo

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph Wilford, Aughgrania, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Tommy passed away on 5th May 2019. Very sadly missed by his sons and daughters, Damien, Sharon, Siobhan, Declan, Mairead, Noelle, Charlie, Lorraine and Michelle, his grandchildren, extended family and his many friends.

Removal on Thursday, 9th May to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 8pm with funeral mass on Friday, 10th May at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

John McEvoy, Ardcolm, Drumshanbo

The death has occurred of John McEvoy, Ardcolm, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly, Cullahill, Co Laois on May 7th in the wonderful care of the staff of the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife, Una (nee McLoughlin), daughter Claire, grandson, Hugo, son-in-law David, brother PJ, sisters Nancy & May, brothers-in-law Joe & Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday May 8th from 7pm until prayers at 8.30 p.m. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo (Eircode: N41 CF64) on Thursday May 9th for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in-lieu, if desired to any family member in aid of the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Elizabeth (Betty) Heeran, Clontarf, Dublin and Keshcarrigan

Heeran-Elizabeth (Betty) (late of Clontarf, Dublin and formerly Cornavad, Keshcerrigan, Co Leitrim) 7th May 2019, in her 104th year. Beloved sister of the late Mary, Ellen and Tommy. Deeply loved by her loving niece Ann, and Gary, grandnephew James, grandniece Amy, her nieces and nephews in Australia, extended family and friends. Funeral on Thursday at 2pm in Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel.

Mae Creamer (née Maxwell), Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

In the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her son John Pat, daughters Betty and Eileen, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Seamus, grandson Thomas, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal from her residence to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Wednesday, 8th May, at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and neighbours at all times please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ballinamore Nursing Unit.

Eugene McGee, Longford Town, Longford / Aughnacliffe, Longford

Eugene, formerly of Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford. Pre-deceased by his brothers Fr. Phil and Páid and by his sisters Sr. Kathleen and Alice. Eugene will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Marian, loving son Conor, special daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Saoirse, sisters Ita (O'Dowd) and Evangeline (Cummins), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 EC81) on Wednesday (8th May) from 4.00pm, concluding with prayers at 9.00pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Colmcille Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St. Christopher's Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private, please.

Mary Cox (née Maguire) Dooard Road, Garrison, Fermanagh

Peacefully, at Altnagevlin Hospital. Remains will arrive to Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Cancer Centre Derry c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

Martina McSharry, Laureen, Kinlough, Leitrim

Much loved daughter of Teresa and Peter, sister of Paul, Pat, Catherine Regan (Rossinver), Agnes, Linda and David. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to S.H.O.U.T or North West Hospice Palliative Care. House private at all times to family and close friends.

John (Sean) Brady, The Donahies, Dublin 13, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Brady, John (Sean) (late of The Donahies, Dublin 13 and formerly of Kiltygerry, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) passed away peacefully on 4th May 2019 at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Adrienne, father of Sean, Lee and Glenn; very sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Tiarnán, Eadaoin, Ella, Moya & Lugh, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, this Wednesday between 3pm and 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning (9th May) to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede, Dublin 13, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Balgriffin Extension Cemetery.

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo peacefully. Funeral to take place Tuesday April 16th at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Astoria, New York, USA. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday June 2nd at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Enquiries to Sean Feehily at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo 0719159999.

Michael Diffley, Bridge St, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, in his 97th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen and his daughter Kathryn (Doherty). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, daughters Maureen, Frances, Clare and son Paddy, sons-in-law Ciaran, Paul, Steve and Gerry, daughter-in-law Marian, grandchildren Conor, Anna, Clare, Maeve, Donal, Sinead, Eilis, Eoin, Niamh, Tadgh, Michelle and Paul, great-grandchildren Dylan, Rowan and Luke, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, May 8th, from 6p.m. followed by removal at 8p.m. to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 9th, at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Laurence (Larry) Carolan, Kilmainhamwood, Co. Meath and The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Carolan, Ballinaclose, Kilmainhamwood, Co. Meath and formerly The Mall, Ballyshannon and Ballyshannon Vocational School at Connolly Hospital, Dublin, Monday, 6th May 2019. Predeceased by his sisters Brigid (Delia) Fairclough and Margaret Lawlor. Deeply regretted by his brothers Thomas, Paddy (U.S.A)and his sister Mary (London). Sadly missed by his brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Bros. Funeral Home, Hall St., Kingscourt, Co. Cavan (Eircode A82 R3W2) from 3pm until 6pm,Wednesday 8th May with removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, 9th May, at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.