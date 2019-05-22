Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday May 22, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sheila Lonergan (née Battles), Drumbreanlis, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her adoring family; daughters Caroline (O'Neill) and Sharon, partner Bernard, sister Kathleen, brother Kevin, grandsons Ryan and Aaron, son-in-law Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. House strictly private at all times please.

Reposing at Cavan General Hospital mortuary on Thursday evening from 4pm until 6pm. Removal arriving to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia. House strictly private please. A celebration of the life of Francis will be held in Sydney Australia on Tuesday, 21st May, at 12.30pm Australian time 9.30pm Irish time in Camillia Chapel Sydney. Further funeral arrangements for Ireland will be announced next Week.

Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford

Peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Sadly missed by her sons Edward and Paul, her sister Teresa, grandchildren and family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Maureen and son-in-law Gary. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday 23rd May from 4pm until 6pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Friday at 9.45am via Drumlish and Moyne Cross to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Peter Costello, St. James’s Well, Geevagh, Co. Sligo

Peter Costello, St. James’s Well, Geevagh, Co. Sligo. 20th May 2019, Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary-Teresa and sister Betty O’ Carroll. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Val, Noel and Joe, sister Evelyn, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, niece, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening from 7.00 o’clock until 10.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh on Wednesday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery.

Seamus Rodgers, Creevykeel, Cliffoney, Sligo / Tawley, Leitrim

After a short illness. Deeply regretted by his partner, Trina, sisters Ann, Peggy, Theresa and Carmel, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday (22/5) morning to St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. House private on Wednesday morning please.

May they all Rest In Peace.