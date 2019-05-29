Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday May 29, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anne Moran (nee Gilmartin), Kearney's Lane, Pollerton Big, Carlow / Glenade, Leitrim

Wife of the late Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving son Paul, daughter Marie, sisters Philomena, Teresa and Margaret, son-in-law Pat, Paul's partner Claire, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Ciara and Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R93 Y019) from 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday, until the conclusion of prayers, which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning, to arrive at the Holy Family Church, Askea, Carlow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilberry Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow Hospice. House private Thursday morning please.

Nuala Carroll (nee Mulhern), Knocknacarra and formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon

Nuala Carroll (nee Mulhern), Hawthorn Place, Knocknacarra and formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Galway Clinic, 26th May 2019. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her husband Mike, her son Brian, her daughter Sarah, sister Lena Regan (Drumboylan, Roscommon), brother Micheál Mulhern (Arigna, Roscommon), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends

Reposing at St. Anthony's Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra on Wednesday evening, 29th May, from 7.30pm with removal at 9.00pm to the Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 30th May, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Cargin Cemetery, Headford. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Gerry McGloin, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

McGloin, Gerry, 27th May 2019, (Ex. ESB) Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim (peacefully) in his 92nd year at his home and in the loving care of his family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Noel and Enda, daughter Edel, daughters-in-law Maria and Jenny, grandsons Caleb and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives and good friends. Removal to St. Patrick's Church Drumshanbo on Wednesday morning 29th May for 12 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning.

Kevin O'Hara, Goatstown, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

O’Hara Kevin (Goatstown and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim) 26th May 2019 (suddenly) at home with his loving wife Kathleen by his side. Much loved father of Sharon, Colette, Sinead, Karen, Yvonne and Kevin. He will be greatly missed by his family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his twelve treasured grandchildren, sisters Winnie and Mary, brothers Liam, John and Laurence, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing on Wednesday evening (29th May) in Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum, between 5.30 pm until 7.00 pm. Removal on Thursday morning (30th May) to the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum arriving at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park. Family flowers only please. House private.

Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (née Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (nee Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 27th May 2019 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Gerard (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Kieran (Strandhill, Sligo), daughters-in-law Patricia and Elaine, grandchildren Glynn, Ciara, Eimear, Liam, Niamh and Níall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of her son Gerard and daughter-in-law Patricia (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon) on Wednesday 29th from 4 o'clock until 9 o'clock with removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to St. Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia. Cremation took place in Sydney. Deeply missed by his father Basil, mother Christine, Fiancé Broc, brother Fr Mark, sisters Catriona and Ruth, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. His ashes will be reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, 31st May, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Joseph's Church, Clonturk, Dromod, at 10.30am with burial of ashes afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Please be aware that the House is strictly private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Jack Dodd Foundation and Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Kathleen Glancy (née Mahon), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan

Kathleen Glancy (nee Mahon), Breffni Crescent,Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan), 26th May 2019 (suddenly) at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Nicholas, sons Darren (Leitrim Village) and Clive (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Nicola Durkin (Dublin) and Catriona O'Shea (Annaduff), daughters-in-law Catherine and Niamh, sons-in-law David and Mark, grandchildren Aoibhin, Ross, Tadhg, Barra, Harry, Louis, Joey, Aida and Beth, brother Padraig (Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co.Cavan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4 o'clock. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Brendan Smith, Mountpleasant, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

May 27th 2019 suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Francis & Monica. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers & sisters, Noelle, Josie, Packie, Teresa, Eamon, Kevin, Vincent, Martin, Gene, Monica & Ita. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilnavart Cemetery.

Patrick (PJ) (Murt) Moriarty, Glasnevin, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon / Glenbeigh, Kerry

Late of An Post, Sheriff St. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rita and adored father of Sinead and Denise. PJ will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, grandchildren Caelum, Sophie, and Zach, son-in-law Brian, sisters Patricia and Mary, brothers John and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. Reposing at his home this Thursday the 30th (house private). Removal on Friday morning to Our Mother of Divine Grace Church, Ballygall, arriving at 9.50am for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery for Burial.

May they all Rest In Peace.