Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday June 5, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary Mallon (née Finn) Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Bunclody, Wexford

Mary Mallon (nee Finn) Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, formerly Killmyshal, Bunclody Co. Wexford, June 4th 2019 at St. James' Hospital Dublin. Beloved wife of Micheal, and dear mother of Peter, Seamus, Brian, Kevin & baby Martin who died at Birth. Sadly missed by her family, her daughters-in-law Mary, Ann Marie, Edel & Clare, grandchildren, brothers sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence at Clooncarne, Bornacoola (N41 R297) tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5th, from 4pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola followed by burial immediately afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Please Note One way Traffic system in operation with entry from Clooncarne Crossroads, please follow directional signs.

Tom (Thomas) Beirne Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Leitrim

Tom died in the loving care of all the staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Unit, Mohill, on Monday morning. His funeral Mass will take place in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Thursday 6th June at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mohill Old Cemetery.

James (Joe) Bannon Baldoyle, Dublin / Bawnboy, Cavan

Bannon (Christian Brothers) –(Cowper Care – St. Patrick’s Care Centre, Baldoyle, Co. Dublin) – June 2nd, 2019 – Br. James (Joe), (formerly of Mountain View, Kilsallagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan); predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Michael, John, Kathleen, Vincent and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Alicia, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, fellow residents and Brothers in Religion.

Rosary on Wednesday evening (June 5th) at 6 o’c in St. Patrick’s Care Centre Chapel, Baldoyle followed by Evening Prayer. Requiem Mass on Thursday (June 6th) at 10 o’c in St. Patrick’s Care Centre followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Kilnavart, Templeport, Co. Cavan at 2pm approx.

Michael Rooney, Glencar, Leitrim

Rooney, (Baldoyle ex Drummonds, Glencar Co. Leitrim) (Former Garda Siochana) 1st June 2019, Beaumont Hospital, Michael, loving husband to his late wife Jane, adoring father to his children, John, Colm, Kevin, Annemarie. Sadly missed by his children, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, brother Thady, extended family, friends and neighbours. Also remembering at this time, his brother John and nephew Fearghal. Reposing, this Wednesday & Thursday in his family home from 5pm to 8pm. Removal, Friday to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Baldoyle, for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital.

Padraig Lynch, Dooneen, Ballinameen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(London & Dooneen, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) June 2nd, 2019 (Suddenly) in Aberdeen. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family, his father Paddy Joe, brothers Tony (Elphin), Donal (Galway) and Noel (Ballinameen), sisters Det Diffley (Elphin), Connie (Ballinameen) and Nicola (Ballinameen), aunt Bridget Mc Loughlin (Lecarrow), nephews Tomás (Australia), Peter and Dara, nieces Jacinta, Anne, Milena and Anik, grand-nephews Connell, Caolín and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Albert Graham, Doon, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Albert Graham, Doon, Ballyconnell, and formerly of Cloncallow, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, Monday June 3rd (peacefully) in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Albert will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Isabella, sons Alan, Derek, Norman, daughters Noeline and Sharon, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all the family circle.

Resting in the family home in Doon, Ballyconnell on Tuesday all day. Funeral Service in Tomregan Parish Church, Ballyconnell tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon at two o’clock, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Oncology Day Ward, Tallaght Hospital, Dublin c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director or any family member. House Private to family and friends, please, on Wednesday morning.

Ray Quinn, Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan / Dublin 7, Dublin

And formerly McKee Park, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, children Lorna (Shay), Kerri (Joseph), Ray (Kay) and Roy, grandchildren Erín, Caihla, Caelán, Matt, Finn, Clair, Gavin, and good friends Bridget Anne, Frank and family, relatives and friends. Remains arriving on Wednesday to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace.