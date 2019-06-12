Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday June 12, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area and surrounding counties:

James (Jimmy) Kehoe, Dowra, Leitrim / Letterkenny, Donegal

Of Manchester, Dowra and Letterkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Management and Staff of Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny, County Donegal. Predeceased by his wife Annie (nee O’Rourke). Deeply regretted by Son Gerard (Manchester), Daughter Margaret (Letterkenny), daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial afterwards to Fahy Cemetery

Joseph (Joe) BE Feeley Moytura, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Boyle, Roscommon

Late of Greatmeddow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. In the District Hospital, Carlow. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte, Joe will be sadly missed by his children Conor, Elinor and Turlough, sons-in-law Pádhraic and Fintan, daughter-in-law Jacinta, his brothers Barry and John, sisters Pauline, Rita and Veronica, grandchildren, Cole, Ella, Joseph, Maeve and Aoife, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R21 Y221) on Monday from 12 noon, concluding with rosary at 8 o'c. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital Carlow. House Private on Tuesday morning, please.

Roslyn O'Dwyer Sligo

Formerly of Drumshanbo and Dublin. At the Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Reposing at McGloin's Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney, on Wednesday (12/6) evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. Private cremation to follow. Burial of ashes at a later date.

Leo Conlon, Coolmurla, Geevagh, Co. Sligo

Leo Conlon, Coolmurla, Geevagh, Co. Sligo. 10th June 2019, Former member of Sligo Co. Council. Peacefully in the care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Predeceased by his brothers Joe and Gerard and sister Evelyn Higgins. Sadly missed by his loving wife Detta (Moffatt), sons Gerard, Keelan and Raymond, daughters Louise, Muriel and Jennifer, twin brother Vincent, sister Gabriel Rice (U.S.A.), sons-in law, daughters-in–law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening from 4.00 o’clock until 9.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh on Wednesday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. House private please.

Maureen O'Connor (née McDonagh) Rathbaun, Ballinacarrow, Sligo

Peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Coolaney, on Thursday morning (13th June) from 10am to 11am, with removal to The Church of St Feichin and St Lassara, Ballinacarrow, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilvarnet Cemetery.

Clare Clarke (née Rodden) Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Cavan

June 11th 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff in Oak View nursing home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her sister Vera. Sadly missed by her loving husband Henry, sons Dennis & Louis, sister Moira, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Amy, Stephen, Nicole, Catherine & Thomas. Clare will also be a great loss to her extended family, cousins, nieces, nephew and her many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday at the residence of her son Dennis, Carn, Ballyconnell from 3 o'clock until 10 o'clock. House private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Dallan's church, Kildallan for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Lily McAllister (née Elliott) Cork / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Mc Allister (Cork and Donegal): On June 11th 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Luke’s Home, Cork. LILY (nee Elliott) Portnason, Ballyshannon, dearly loved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of Ernest, Stanley and Pamela. Lovingly remembered by her family, brother Ernest, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Marie and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. A Celebration of Lily’s life will take place on Wednesday at 7.00pm. Service on Friday at 11.00am at McGee & Sons, Funeral Home, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Funeral afterwards to Garrison Cemetery, Co. Fermanagh. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the R.N.L.I.

Padraig Lynch, Dooneen, Ballinameen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(London & Dooneen, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) June 2nd, 2019 (Suddenly) in Aberdeen. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family, his father Paddy Joe, brothers Tony (Elphin), Donal (Galway) and Noel (Ballinameen), sisters Det Diffley (Elphin), Connie (Ballinameen) and Nicola (Ballinameen), aunt Bridget Mc Loughlin (Lecarrow), nephews Tomás (Australia), Peter and Dara, nieces Jacinta, Anne, Milena and Anik, grand-nephews Connell, Caolín and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral and Cremation will take place in London. Memorial Mass will take place in Ireland at a later date.

Nigel Martin, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Martin - (Canada and late of Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). June 2nd 2019 (Suddenly) in Canada; Nigel. Predeceased by his father Frank (Frankie) and recently by his sister Anita Maryrose. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Norah, brothers Frank, Reggie, Keith, Malcolm, Alister, Roland, Tyrone, Ivan and Neilson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House private please.

May they all Rest In Peace.