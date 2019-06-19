Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Frank McMorrow, Riverview, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frank McMorrow Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at Mayo University Hospital Castlebar. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5pm with removal on Thursday morning to St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) Station Road, Mohill, Leitrim

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) S.R.N., P.H.N. 'Avondale', Station Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, June 18th 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home. predeceased by her parents Charles and Anne Flynn and her brother Joseph (Newbliss), Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Jonathan, Michelle, Keith and Dearbhàile. Sadly missed by her family, brothers and sisters; Peadar, (Mohill), Sheila (Ballinamore), Cathal (Breandrum) and Joan (Cork), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm until 10pm and on Thursday from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please.

Thomas (Tom) Finnerty, Shroankeeragh, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Finnerty, Shroankeeragh, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, and Ballintubber, Co Mayo, suddenly, on Saturday 15th June 2019. Retired member of an Garda Siochána. Deeply loved and missed by his wife Mary, sons Fergal, Colm and James, daughters Edel, Elaine and Oonagh, daughters-in-law Catherine, Bláithín, son-in-law Ciarán, cherished grandchildren Aoibhín, Diarmuid, Nessa, Anna Rose, Mary, Ellen and Elizabeth, sisters Eileen, Agnes, Nora, Breege, Margaret, Martina, Patricia and brother James (and predeceased by his sister Mary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, former colleagues, neighbours and many great friends.

Removal on Tuesday evening to St. Michael’s Church, Drumlion, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass at St. Michael’s Church, Drumlion on Wednesday 19th June at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Garda Benevolent Trust Fund c/o Dermot Foley, Foley’s Funeral Directors, Kimore.

Angela McGinn (née Daly), Ballynamoney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Castleblayney, Monaghan / Dundalk, Louth

Angela McGinn (nee Daly), Ballynamoney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Cremartin, Castleblaney, Co.Monaghan and Dundalk - June 17th 2019 at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Padraig, son Pat (Dublin), daughters Mary (Dundalk) and Ann (London),sons-in-law David and Alan, grandchildren Triumph, Tallon, Savannah, Matthew and Jack, brother Aidan, sister-in-law Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday 19th from 5-7pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Thursday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Nora McGovern (née Quinn), Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Athenry, Galway

Nora McGovern (nee Quinn) Ex NT., Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim formerly Old Church Street, Athenry, Co. Galway, peacefully in the presence of her loving family in the exceptional care of Abbey Haven, Nursing Home, Boyle. Beloved wife of the late Mark and sister of the late Gráinne Byrne (Kinvara), very deeply regretted by her daughters Emer and Anne, her adored grandchildren Brochan, Alice and Padraig, son-in-law John, Emer’s partner Barry, brother Michael (Athenry), Minnie Cleary (Athenry), Julia Quinn (Dublin/Athenry), brother-in-law Pat McGovern (Carrick-on- Shannon), sisters-in-law Kathleen Quinn and Kay McGovern, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at St. Patrick’s Church Drumshanbo at 12pm with burial to the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Poor Clare Sisters, Drumshanbo.

Padraig O'Rourke, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Leitrim

O'Rourke - Padraig, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 17th 2019, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Anne and dearly loved father of Geraldine and Enda. Sadly missed by his brother Frankie, sisters Mary Kate and Ena, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Sabrina, grandchildren Sarah, Dáithí and Cillian, extended family and friends.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Stroke Unit family room, at Sligo University Hospital.

Joe Giblin, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Joe Giblin of Shardend, Birmingham, UK and formerly of Kilmore, Co. Roscommon. Husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Jackie, Shane, Michelle, Tracey, Anthony and Mary Louise. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will take place in Guardian Angels Church, 9 Kitsland Rd, Birmingham, B34 7NA, UK at 10:30am on July 1st followed by burial at 12:15pm in Sutton Coldfield Cemetery, Rectory Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B75 7RP.

Sheila Gorby (nee Small), Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Sheila Gorby (nee Small), 9A Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan died peacefully on the 18th June 2019 at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family – husband Tony, son Ian, daughters Anna and Angela, brothers Alan and Niall, adored grandchildren Lewis, Kian, Layla and Finn, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, Relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan H14 R583 on Wednesday, 19th June, from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 20th June, at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet with burial afterwards at Drumalee Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research care of Mark Lawlor Undertaker or any family member.

May they all Rest In Peace.