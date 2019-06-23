Leitrim deaths - Sunday, June 23, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sean McGreevy, New York and late of Ardlavagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



(Retired UN Security Officer). Sean will be sadly missed by his wife Yohanna, son Martin, sister Margaret (Mahon), brother Mike, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass for the late Sean will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick on Shannon on Tuesday (25th June) at 12 noon.

James Gildea, Gorlough, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



James Gildea, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Gorlough, Carrick-on-Shannon, June 21st 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Kate and brother Francie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff at St.Patrick's Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Donnaca Kennedy, Corryolus, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Donnaca Kennedy, Corryolus, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. June 21st 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his infant son Donnaca Joseph, brothers Raymond and Colm. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre (Dickie), sons Ciaran (Galway), Colm (California), Donal (Carrick-on-Shannon), Pierce (Galway), daughters Ána (New Zealand), Helen, Bairbre, Mary (Carrick-on-Shannon), Aoife (Brussels), and Una (Dublin), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his adored grandchildren Tadhg, Caoimhe, Killian, Hannah, Conor, Aoife, Darragh, Liam, Niamh, Roisin, Hugh, Daniel, Donnacha, Jude, Grace, Daire, Matthew, Cathal and Fionn, brothers Declan and John, sisters Una, Noirin and Peig, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his home today, Sunday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday morning to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only please donations if so desired to The North West Hospice, Sligo. House private outside of reposing times please.

Mary Higgins (née Duignan), Cavetown, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



Passed away peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on the 21st of June 2019. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Packie), sisters Annie Duignan and Kate Ryan Rathallen. Sadly missed by her brother Michael Duignan England. Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Relatives and a large circle of Friends. Reposing at Mahons Funeral home, Boyle, on Monday 24th from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to St Michael's church, Croghan at 8pm. Mass of Christian burial at 1pm on Tuesday 25th, Interment afterwards in Eastersnow Cemetery.

Joe Giblin, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Joe Giblin of Shardend, Birmingham, UK and formerly of Kilmore, Co. Roscommon. Husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Jackie, Shane, Michelle, Tracey, Anthony and Mary Louise. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral will take place in Guardian Angels Church, 9 Kitsland Rd, Birmingham, B34 7NA, UK at 10:30am on July 1st followed by burial at 12:15pm in Sutton Coldfield Cemetery, Rectory Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B75 7RP.

Marie McKiernan (née Healy), Derreenasoo ,Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Marie Mc Kiernan née Healy, Derreenasoo, Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, June 19, 2019. Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Vera. Sadly missed by her loving sons Frankie and Pauric, sisters Phyllis and Dettie, brothers-in-law Tom and John, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon today, Sunday from 5pm until 9am. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Drumboylan, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to any charity of your choice. House private please.

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (nee Tighe), Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, June 20, 2019 in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Roscommon University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Bernard (Bertie), predeceased by her brothers John, Fr. Jim and sister Vera, sadly missed by her loving son James, daughter Mary Ingoldsby, brothers Desmond and Vincent, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren Deirdre, Thomas, Claire and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Sean Noone, Cloonshreen, Strokestown, Roscommon

At Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents John and Teresa, his brothers Brendan and Vincent. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Maureen and Janette, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday, June 24, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace