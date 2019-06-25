Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary (Maureen) QUIGLEY (née McLoughlin), Main Street, Drumsna, Leitrim



QUIGLEY (née McLoughlin) (Main Street, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim), Mary (Maureen) - June 23, 2019, at Sligo University Hospital, predeceased by her husband Brendan, brothers Kevin, Emmett, Brendan and Aloysious; deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughter Monica, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Triona, brothers Tommy, Christopher and Oliver, sisters Kathleen, Monica and Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing at her home today, Tuesday evening, from 5pm to 10pm and from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday evening with removal of remains to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only.

Ellen (Evelyn) Mac Loughlin, Carton, Sligo Town, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Ellen (Evelyn) Mac Loughlin, Carton, Sligo and formerly Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted by her sister Annie Feeley, her brother Michael, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, dear friends, and neighbours. Reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, today, Tuesday, June 25th, from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal afterwards to NUIG, body donated to medical science. Memorial Mass in Cregg House Chapel, on Saturday, July 6th, at 12 noon.

Joseph T. (Joe) Higgins, Naas, Kildare / Boyle, Roscommon



Millbridge Way, Mill Lane, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of The Plains, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Retired Detective Sergeant, Naas. Beloved husband of Lolo and father of Michael, Ann Marie, Joseph, Carmel, Sylvia and the late Frank. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Colette (Sadlier), Glenda (Earley) and Eda (Cleary), sons-in-law Bill O’Neill and Dave Cahill, daughter-in-law Linda (Keating), Joseph’s partner Frances O’Loughlin, grandchildren Katie, Kelly, Amy, Paul, Patrick, Ellie, Jack, Jill, Sarah and Robert, great-granddaughter Jane, brothers-in-law Patsy and Liam Brennan, sisters-in-law Betty (Leydon), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Wednesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Donation box in chuch. House Private Please.

Cecil Woodhouse, Drumard, Cavan



Cecil Woodhouse, Drumard, Cavan who died peacefully on Monday 24th June at Cavan General Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Mina. Remembered with love by his wife, sister in law Emily, brother in law Robert, nieces Avril, Linda and Sonya, cousins, relatives and friends. Resting at the family home from this Monday evening and tomorrow Tuesday. House private on Wednesday morning, please. Removal from the family home on Wednesday for funeral service in St. Fethlimidh's Cathedral, Kilmore, at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Kilmore Cathedral Parish graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Kilmore Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan.

David Power, 1 Doran Park, East End, Bundoran, Donegal



Peacefully at university Hospital Sligo. Removal today, Tuesday morning, at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the ICU at Sligo University Hospital.

John Tierney, Callanagh, Kilcogy, Cavan

John Tierney, Callanagh, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. Sunday, 23rd June, (peacefully) at Cavan General Hospital following a short illness. Deeply regretted by the Baxter Family, Clonoose, friends and neighbours. Removal today, Tuesday (25th) to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm followed by interment in local cemetery. House strictly private on Tuesday please.

Sean McGreevy, New York and late of Ardlavagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

(Retired UN Security Officer). Sean will be sadly missed by his wife Yohanna, son Martin, sister Margaret (Mahon), brother Mike, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass for the late Sean will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick on Shannon on Tuesday (25th June) at 12 noon.



James Gildea, Gorlough, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

James Gildea, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Gorlough, Carrick-on-Shannon, June 21st 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Kate and brother Francie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff at St.Patrick's Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 25 in St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Mary Higgins (née Duignan), Cavetown, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

Passed away peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on the 21st of June 2019. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Packie), sisters Annie Duignan and Kate Ryan Rathallen. Sadly missed by her brother Michael Duignan England. Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Relatives and a large circle of Friends. Mass of Christian burial at 1pm today, Tuesday 25th, in St Michael's church, Croghan. Interment afterwards in Eastersnow Cemetery.

Joe Giblin, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Joe Giblin of Shardend, Birmingham, UK and formerly of Kilmore, Co. Roscommon. Husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Jackie, Shane, Michelle, Tracey, Anthony and Mary Louise. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral will take place in Guardian Angels Church, 9 Kitsland Rd, Birmingham, B34 7NA, UK at 10:30am on July 1st followed by burial at 12:15pm in Sutton Coldfield Cemetery, Rectory Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B75 7RP.

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (nee Tighe), Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, June 20, 2019 in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Roscommon University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Bernard (Bertie), predeceased by her brothers John, Fr. Jim and sister Vera, sadly missed by her loving son James, daughter Mary Ingoldsby, brothers Desmond and Vincent, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren Deirdre, Thomas, Claire and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace