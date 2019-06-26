Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday June 26, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary (Maureen) Quigley (née McLoughlin), Main Street, Drumsna, Leitrim

QUIGLEY (née McLoughlin) (Main Street, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim), Mary (Maureen) - June 23, 2019, at Sligo University Hospital, predeceased by her husband Brendan, brothers Kevin, Emmett, Brendan and Aloysious; deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughter Monica, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Triona, brothers Tommy, Christopher and Oliver, sisters Kathleen, Monica and Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing at her home from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday evening with removal of remains to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only.

Ellen (Evelyn) Mac Loughlin, Carton, Sligo Town, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Ellen (Evelyn) Mac Loughlin, Carton, Sligo and formerly Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted by her sister Annie Feeley, her brother Michael, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, dear friends, and neighbours. Memorial Mass in Cregg House Chapel, on Saturday, July 6th, at 12 noon.

Joseph T. (Joe) Higgins, Naas, Kildare / Boyle, Roscommon

Millbridge Way, Mill Lane, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of The Plains, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Retired Detective Sergeant, Naas. Beloved husband of Lolo and father of Michael, Ann Marie, Joseph, Carmel, Sylvia and the late Frank. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Colette (Sadlier), Glenda (Earley) and Eda (Cleary), sons-in-law Bill O’Neill and Dave Cahill, daughter-in-law Linda (Keating), Joseph’s partner Frances O’Loughlin, grandchildren Katie, Kelly, Amy, Paul, Patrick, Ellie, Jack, Jill, Sarah and Robert, great-granddaughter Jane, brothers-in-law Patsy and Liam Brennan, sisters-in-law Betty (Leydon), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Wednesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Donation box in chuch. House Private Please.

Cecil Woodhouse, Drumard, Cavan

Cecil Woodhouse, Drumard, Cavan who died peacefully on Monday 24th June at Cavan General Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Mina. Remembered with love by his wife, sister in law Emily, brother in law Robert, nieces Avril, Linda and Sonya, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal from the family home on Wednesday for funeral service in St. Fethlimidh's Cathedral, Kilmore, at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Kilmore Cathedral Parish graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Kilmore Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan.

Breda Deegan (nee Scanlon) Glasnevin Dublin/Ballygawley Sligo

Deegan (nee Scanlon) Breda (Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Carnaugh, Ballygawley, Co. Sligo and late of Trinity College) June 23rd 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Pat and dear sister of the late Jo. Very sadly missed by her loving children Joseph, Marie, Anne, Frances and Sean, daughters-in-law Liz and Christine, sons-in-law, Joe, Duncan and Joe, grandchildren David, Andrea, Robert, James, Aoife, Roisín, Saoirse, Áine and Patrick, sisters May, Anne, Florrie and Margaret, brothers Sean, James and Thomas, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21, Beaumont Road on Tuesday from 2pm with family in attendance. Removal on Tuesday evening to the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Botanic Road, Glasnevin arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral after 10am Mass on Wednesday to Dardistown Cemetery. House private.

Joe Giblin, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Joe Giblin of Shardend, Birmingham, UK and formerly of Kilmore, Co. Roscommon. Husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Jackie, Shane, Michelle, Tracey, Anthony and Mary Louise. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral will take place in Guardian Angels Church, 9 Kitsland Rd, Birmingham, B34 7NA, UK at 10:30am on July 1st followed by burial at 12:15pm in Sutton Coldfield Cemetery, Rectory Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B75 7RP.

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (nee Tighe), Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, June 20, 2019 in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Roscommon University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Bernard (Bertie), predeceased by her brothers John, Fr. Jim and sister Vera, sadly missed by her loving son James, daughter Mary Ingoldsby, brothers Desmond and Vincent, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren Deirdre, Thomas, Claire and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery.

Leo Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

CAUNEEN, Leo (Ballymore, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon) - June 24, 2019 (peacefully), in the loving care of nurses and staff at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his brothers and sister; sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbors and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Wednesday, from 2 o'c. until 10 o'c. Removal to Carniska Church on Thursday for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Lisaonuffy Cemetery.

Seamus Farrell, 5 Convent Road, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family. (Ex Roscommon County Council). Predeceased by his wife Mary Jo (nee Giblin), parents Andy and Kathleen, sisters Eileen, Maureen, Phyllis and Patsy. Seamus will be sadly missed by his loving sons Kevin, Jimmy and Aidan, daughters Mary (Anderson) and Eileen (Sweeney), brother Andy (Manchester), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday (27th June) from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

May they all Rest in Peace