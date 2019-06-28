Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 28, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Ellen (Evelyn) Mac Loughlin, Carton, Sligo Town, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Ellen (Evelyn) Mac Loughlin, Carton, Sligo and formerly Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted by her sister Annie Feeley, her brother Michael, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, dear friends, and neighbours. Memorial Mass in Cregg House Chapel, on Saturday, July 6th, at 12 noon.

Joe Giblin, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Joe Giblin of Shardend, Birmingham, UK and formerly of Kilmore, Co. Roscommon. Husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Jackie, Shane, Michelle, Tracey, Anthony and Mary Louise. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral will take place in Guardian Angels Church, 9 Kitsland Rd, Birmingham, B34 7NA, UK at 10:30am on July 1st followed by burial at 12:15pm in Sutton Coldfield Cemetery, Rectory Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B75 7RP.

May they all Rest in Peace