Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 3, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Murray (née Mc Court), Mullaghduff, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Mary Murray (nee Mc Court), Mullaghduff and Breffni care centre, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. July 1st 2019 (suddenly) at Cavan General hospital. Wife of the late Hugh. Deeply regretted by her loving son John, daughters Mary, Carmel, Attracta and Collette, sisters Teresa and Margaret, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas McKeon, Leitrim Upper, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predecreased by his sisters Betty, Christina and Carmel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Enda, Aidan and Noel, daughters-in-law Michelle, Siobhan and Zoraida, grandchildren Ashley, Jessica, Aaron, Hannah, Ailayah, Ailvhe and Beibhinn, sisters Theresa, Clare, Hannah, Kathy, Maryellen and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Noel Maguire, South Circular Road, Dublin 8, Dublin / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Late of Walthamstow London and formally Drumersee Swanlinbar Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Out Ladys Hospice Harolds Cross Dublin, son of the late Bridie and Francis, brother of the late Mary, Bridie and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brother Eugene (Stoke Newington London) nephews Michael & Eugene, nieces Eileen, Sharon and Lorraine relatives and friends.Requiem Mass will take place in Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery.

Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community. Who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, on Sunday 23rd June 2019 aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, 12 July 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.

Bridget Quinn (née Caulfield) Chapel Street, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle and previously in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk. Predeceased by her husband John and infant daughter Mary. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Bridget and son P.J, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday evening (3rd July) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning (4th July) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinameen Cemetery (via Scur). House private please.

Joyce Candon (née Kenny) Santry, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Candon (née Kenny) Joyce (Santry and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) – 28th June 2019 – (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital, surrounded by her loving family; adored wife of Frank loving mother to Michael and Cera and beloved nansie to Patrick, Rachel and Jack. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Padraig, sisters Ethna, Pat and Ruth, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends in particular Dave.

Removal to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall on Wednesday (July 3rd) arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the LauraLynn Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace.