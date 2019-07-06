Leitrim deaths - Saturday, July 6, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tommy Rocke, Sheegora, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Joseph, Thomas and Sean, sister Mary Gill (Drumsna), nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and a large circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday afternoon from 3pm until 6pm, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.

Tommy Cassidy, Derrinweir, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occured peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Tommy Cassidy, Derrinweir, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, family Gerard, Fiona, Damian, Tomás and Claire; brother Mickey, daughter-in-law Josephine, son-in-law Patrick, Claires partner Fred, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Saturday from 12 noon until 3pm and from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.15am in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Kidney Association. House private, please at all times outside of reposing times.

Michael Donelan, Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Clonberne, Galway



Michael Donelan, Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly from Clonacat, Clonberne, Co. Galway, July 5th 2019 in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Sean, Michael, David and Peter. Sadly missed by his oving wife and family, sister Nora (USA), daughters in law Siobhan, Maura and Kathleen, his six grandchildren Mia, Finn, Eibhlìn, Carl, Sarah and Emma, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey Sunday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Mary Dolan (née Connolly), Russaun East, Mullies, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Dolan (nee Connolly) of Russaun East, Mullies, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie and Geraldine, her sons in law Adrian and Tom, grandchildren Cian and Caitlín, her brother Ted (New York, USA), her sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm with removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund. House Strictly Private Please

Sarah Donnelly (née Proffatt), Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Sarah Donnelly (nee Proffatt), London and formerly of Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. June 27, 2019. Peacefully in London. Sarah will be very sadly missed by her husband John, sisters May Poyntz (Drung) and Annie Allison (Drumard), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Funeral Service in Kildallon Parish Church today, Saturday at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private to family and friends on Saturday morning please.

Mary Dolan (née Connolly), Russaun East, Mullies, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Dolan (nee Connolly) of Russaun East, Mullies, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie and Geraldine, her sons in law Adrian and Tom, grandchildren Cian and Caitlín, her brother Ted (New York, USA), her sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm with removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund.

Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community. Who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, on Sunday 23rd June 2019 aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould. A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, 12 July 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley.

May they all Rest in Peace.

