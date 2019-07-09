Evening update: Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Nora Reilly (née Gilroy), Terenure, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Cavan

Reilly, Nora neé Gilroy, 6th July, 2019. (Late of Larkfield, Terenure and formerly of Ballyheady, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan). Peacefully in the care of the staff at St. James’s Hospital surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Michael, Alan and Helen. She will be greatly missed by her devoted family and also by daughter-in-law Irene, son-in-law Michele, Helen’s partner David, grandchildren Hannah, Liam, Kevin and Declan, her sister Peggy, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home today, Tuesday (9th July) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Mount Argus arriving for 11.30 o’c Funeral Mass followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Olivia Mary Quigley (née Graham), Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Roscommon

Olivia Mary Quigley née Graham, Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. July 8th 2019. Predeceased by her dear father William. Sadly missed by her loving husband Philip, sons Matthew, Daniel and Michael, daughter-in-law Lenka, Michael’s partner Tracy, mother Sadie, sisters Heather and Hazel, brothers Bobby and Walter, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing in Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral on Thursday at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan for humanist celebration at 4 pm. House strictly private please.

Marianne Lavelle (née Hulsbergen) Boyle, Roscommon / Clifden, Galway



The death has occurred of Marianne Lavelle (nee Hulsbergen), Boyle, Clifden and Holland. Beloved wife of Rory and adored sister of Kees and Lies (Holland). Deeply regretted by her husband, brother, sister, sisters-in-law Addy and Maeve, brother-in-law Brian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Cremation (private by request) will take place on Wednesday, 10th July.

May they all Rest in Peace.