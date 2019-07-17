Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 17, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Gilhooly, Newtown Road, Wexford Town, Wexford / Cloone, Leitrim

Gilhooly (Newtown Road, Wexford and late of Cloone, Co. Leitrim), July 15, 2019, Michael (retired Inspector of An Garda Siochana), (peacefully at his son John’s residence), beloved husband of the late Joan and loving father of James, Tim, Joan, Michael, John and Brian, brother of Kathleen and Ciss; sadly missed by his family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Elizabeth, Brenda, Eimear, John, Steven, Rachel, Tim, Joe, Max, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R. I. P. Reposing in Mulligans Funeral Home, The Faythe, Wexford on Wednesday morning from 10am until funeral prayers at 12.15pm followed by removal to St. Alphonsus Church Barntown for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Patricia (Trish) Brennan (née Flynn), Donnybrook, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Beloved wife of Seán and darling mother of Denise. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, also her brothers Seamus, Denis, Johnny, Paddy and Martin, sisters Brigid and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Lorraine O'Hanlon (née Sherlock), Shannon Eighter, Old Bundoran Road, Sligo

Formerly Ballisodare, Co. Sligo. Unexpectedly, at her home. Dearly loved wife of Hugh, cherished mother of Kelly and Mikaela, stepmother of Darren and Mary, adored Nanny to Kelsey, Jack, Luke, Jayce, Ross and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Removal from her home on Thursday to st Joseph's Church, Ballytivnan, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery. House private to family Thursday morning, please.

Liam Reilly and Susan Verland (nee Reilly) New York and formerly Corfree, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan

The deaths have occurred of Liam Reilly and Susan Verland (nee Reilly) New York and formerly Corfree, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan. Liam died on July 14th 2018 in New York, and his sister Susan Verland died on November 5th 2006 in New York. They are predeceased by their parents Thomas and Kate, brothers Seamus and Paul, sisters Kathleen and Mary, and Susan's husband Mike. Liam will be forever missed by his wife Sheila, son Meadthe and daugher Natasha. Susan will also be forever missed by her daughters Susan and Diane. Both Liam and Susan will be forever remembered by their family, brothers Martin (Gowna), Colm and Danny (England) and Gerard (Ballinagh), sisters Annette (Roscommon) and Ellie (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and their many friends here in Ireland and the USA.

Funeral Mass for both Liam and Susan will take place on Thursday, 18th July, at 12 noon in The Holy Family Church, Lough Gowna, Co. Cavan followed by interment of their ashes in the local cemetery.

Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon and formerly Park Road, Longford

Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon and formerly Park Road, Longford. Died peacefully, 12th July, 2019 following an illness bravely borne at the University Hospital Galway. R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Louise (née Beirne), sons David and Steven, daughter-in-law Nicole, brothers Robert and Noel, sisters Joan (McLoughlin) and Mary (Farrell) - (deceased), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces, and a wide circle of friends across the world.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Thursday 12 noon. Private cremation to take place on Friday at Lakeland Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West care of Crosby & Rogers Funeral Undertakers. House private at all times.

May they all Rest in Peace.