Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, July 19, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin / Belleek, Fermanagh



Campbell, Mary (Killester, Dublin formerly of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and late of RTE News) - July 17th 2019 at the Mater Private Hospital; beloved wife of Paul Torsney, very sadly missed by her loving family, mother Ellen, brothers Sean (Mary), Brendan (Geraldine) and Fergal (Ruth), sister Helen (Peter), nieces Jenny and Caitlín, nephews Evan and James, sister-in-law Joan, her many friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd., Coolock today, Friday, 19th July, from 2pm to 6pm. Funeral Service Saturday, 20th July, at 11am in Dardistown, Cloghran, Co. Dublin. Donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Cancer Society. Memorial Mass will be held in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, Belleek at date to be confirmed.

Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, died suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his heart broken parents Brian and Paula, sisters Shauna and Aideen, brother James, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing at his home on Friday, 19th of July, from 3pm to 8pm and also on Saturday, 20th of July, from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. House private on Sunday please.

Please note: There will be a one-way system from the Kiltoghert Road leading to the Effernagh Road in place on Friday and Saturday.

Martin Dolan, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Martin Dolan, June 25 unexpectedly at Henan University, Kaifeng, China, late of Cluj, Romania and formerly of Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved parents Jack & Rachel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Irina, daughter Naomi, brothers Jim, Joe & David, sister Marion, extended family and friends from many parts of the world.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 27 at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon followed by burial of Ashes in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Marie Timoney, Leglehid, Garrison, Fermanagh

Timoney, Leglehid, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, 17th July 2019, Marie, RIP, peacefully, at her residence, beloved sister of Barbara [Garrison], Teresa Mugan [Derry], Agnes Holloway [Dungiven], Pauline Fitzgerald [Kildimo, Limerick], dear sister-in-law of Aileen Timoney [Cavan] and predeceased by her loving brothers Patrick and Francis. Remains reposing at the family home today Thursday, from 2- 9pm and on Friday from 2-9pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive at Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law nieces, nephews and wide family circle. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh BT93 4BY, or any family member.

Patsy McMorrow, Kilroosk, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy McMorrow, Kilroosk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Phil, his children Margaret, Rosemary, Francis, Vincent, Dermot, Carmel, Sheila, Patrick and Mena, his brother Stephen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am in Church of the Annunciation, Mullies this Friday morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Department of Sligo University Hospital.

Tommy Prior, Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

In the loving care of all the staff of St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Deeply missed by his loving wife Olive, sons Christopher and Simon and daughter Laura, brother John, sisters Sheila and Carol, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Annaduff with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Nora Clarke, 17 Crozon Downes, Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Nora Clarke, 17 Crozon Downs, Sligo and formerly of Fortland, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, at Sligo General Hospital. Nora, predeceased by her sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her brothers Joe and JP, sister Mrs Anne Christie, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noonin St Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Patricia (Trish) Brennan (née Flynn), Donnybrook, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Beloved wife of Seán and darling mother of Denise. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, also her brothers Seamus, Denis, Johnny, Paddy and Martin, sisters Brigid and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.