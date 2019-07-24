Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 24, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

William Francis (Frank) Lawrence, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim

Lawrence, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. July 21st 2019, at Mullingar General Hospital. William Francis (Frank), sadly missed by his brother Richard (Dick), sister-in-law Margaret, nieces Davina, Lorna and Danielle, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home,Tuesday, 23rd July, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday, 24th July, in St. Mary's Church, Mohill at 3pm with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Joseph Blake, Ballyconnell, Cavan

joseph died on July 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Ferbane Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Arthur and Billy. Joseph will be dearly missed by his sister Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Evelyn Alice Duignan (née Fisher), Churchtown, Dunderry, Meath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Duignan Evelyn Alice (née Fisher) Churchtown, Dunderry, Co Meath & formerly Dangan, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, 20th July 2019, peacefully, after a short illness, at The Beacon Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Hugh and loving mother of Mark, Jacqueline, John, David & Sinead. Deeply regretted by her family, sisters Betty & Eileen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends. Burial on Wednesday morning at 11am in Boyerstown Cemetery, Navan, Co Meath.

Corina Tiernan (née Gorman), 6 Lake view heights, Boyle, Roscommon

Unexpectedly at her home. Corina will be sadly missed by her husband Brendan, daughters Kimberley and Micheline and son Levi, grandchildren, brother Fonsie, extended family, cousins, friends and neighbours. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Wednesday, July 24th, from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock, arriving to St .Joseph's Church, Boyle on Thursday, July 25th, for Mass of Christian burial at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3 o'clock (arriving). Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice. House strictly private at all times, Please.

Joseph Blake, late of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Joseph died on July 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Ferbane Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Arthur and Billy. Joseph will be dearly missed by his sister Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Sam Ryan, Birmingham / Barraghbeg, Drumlish, Longford / Dublin

Formerly Birmingham, England. Sam Ryan died peacefully on the 22th July 2019 in Autumn Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Rd, Longford surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, brothers Fred and Tommy, sister Dolores and brother-in-law Matt. Sam will be sadly missed, by his wife Anne, sons Trevor and Tony, daughters Lorraine and Sharon, brothers Pascal and Anthony, sisters Marie and Betty,son-in-law,brother-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends especially, Finn & Angela, Gerry & Ann, and Nial Flynn.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St., Longford, (N39 KN66) on Thursday, 25th, from 6pm until 7.30pm. A celebration of Sam's life will take place in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin on Friday, 26th, at 12 noon, followed by cremation.Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Sunflower Suite, Autumn Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Rd., Longford c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Eddie Bohan, Rathgar and late of Drumlish, Co. Longford

Bohan, Eddie (Rathgar and late of Drumlish, Co. Longford), (Former Senator, past Chairman of L.V.A. and past President of V.F.I.) 21 July 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Betty and much loved father of Barbara, Beverly, Liz and Eddie. Very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jim, Frank and Pat, sister Anne, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his brother Michael and sister Mary.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Tuesday afternoon (23 July) from 4 pm to 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (24 July) to Terenure College Chapel arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

May they all Rest in Peace.