Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 31, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Seamus McGovern, Lisgrudy, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Maureen & Nora (McTague) and his brother Michael (Mayo), extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan on Wednesday morning at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy (Spike Jnr.) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Spike Jnr will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, his heartbroken family and by everyone who knew him. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael (Mick) Prior, Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Leitrim

At Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly, Cavan. Pre-deceased by his brother Hugh. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Ann (Higgins), Mary (O'Sullivan) and Peggy (Mahon), brother Pat, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Teresa, brother-in-law Denis, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph Blake, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Joseph died on July 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Ferbane Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Arthur and Billy. Joseph will be dearly missed by his sister Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 7 in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at the old Cemetery, Ballyconnell in the Blake Family plot. Family flowers only, donations instead, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Marion Gallagher, Dublin, Mullingar and late of Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. At Mullingar Regional Hospital. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Michael Campbell, Aughoo, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Michael Campbell, Aughoo, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, at his residence. Remains reposing at the family home on Wednesday from 2pm until 10pm and on Thursday from 2pm until 10pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Cashel, on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

Bridgie Mimnagh (née Thomson) Kilnashee, Drumlish, Longford

Peacefully, in the loving care of her family at her son's residence, Mark and daughter in law Carmel. Predeceased by her husband Petie. Deeply regretted by her sons John Gerard, Mark and daughter Ann, daughters in law Carmel and Pam, son in law Patsy, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Drumlish on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.