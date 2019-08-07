Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 7, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patricia (Pat) Mearon Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim

Removal Wednesday morning, to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only, Donation in lieu, if so desired, to S.H.O.U.T. House private at all other times.

Kathleen Reilly (nee Keegan) Corrick, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim

Died August 5th 2019 peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tommie, parents Francis and Rose Anne, brothers Sean, Frank, Dan, Bartley & sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary Slevin (New York), Rosemary Keegan (Ballinasloe), sisters-in-law Mollie Keegan & Margaret Dolan, brothers-in-law Felix & John. Beloved by her many nieces, nephews, friends & family.

Reposing at her home N39R773 on Thursday 8th from 3-8pm with Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Legga, on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnacliffe Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the National Cochlea Transplant Unit, Beaumount Hospital, Dublin.

Marjorie (Madge) Lee, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Madge Lee, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 1pm at St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in Mullies Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Sligo University Hospital.

Betty Guckian, Glenmalure Court, Rialto, Dublin / Aghacashel, Leitrim

Peacefully after a short illness at St. James’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Thomas & Brigid Guckian. Betty will be forever loved and sadly missed by her brothers John and Donal, sisters Phil (Young), Loretta (Keane), Caroline (Sammon) and Vera (Wrynn), brothers-in-law, Vivian, Christy, Padraig and Stephen, sisters-in-law Sylvia and Marie, her loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday evening to the Church of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Fatima, Rialto arriving for 7 oc. Funeral will take place on Thursday afternoon after 1oc Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The ICU, St. James’s Hospital (Donation Box at Church). House private after 4pm on Wednesday evening.

Thomas (Tommy) Concannon, Creeve, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Roscommon. Brother of the recently deceased Mary (Mae) (England), Mickey and Jimmy. Tommy will be sadly missed by his sister Peg, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his good neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Elphin on Wednesday morning (7th August) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Georgina McCormack (nee Wright) Currabawn, Drumlish, Longford

Suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her sons Dara and Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas, daughters Tammy Jo, Ashley, Georgina Jnr., sons Killian and Glenn, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm and on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish for funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by Cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. Family time outside of reposing times.

Fiona McGill, London/ Killeshandra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Fiona McGill (24th July 2019) peacefully in London, surrounded by her loving family. Very deeply regretted by her father, Patrick (Ardara / London) and mother, Una Mulligan (Killeshandra / London), her loving sister Orla, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, on Thursday 8th August at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Kathleen Kelly (nee Keenan) New Well House Mullaghdun Letterbreen, Belcoo, Fermanagh

Peacefully at Belfast City Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Hugh. Devoted mother of Paddy, Mary, James, Anna, Madaline, Denis, Helen and their partners. Treasured by her grandchildren, sister Eveline Mc Govern brother Ted Keenan and entire family circle

Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church Mullaghdun at 11.00am Wednesday 7th with interment in adjoining cemetery. May Kathleen's soul Rest In Peace

Fintan Clancy, Rockwood Parade, Sligo and formerly Killery, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo

Clancy, Rockwood Parade, Sligo and formerly Killery, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, August 2nd 2019, Fintan, beloved son of the late John and Katie Clancy and loving dad to Katie. Sadly missed by his brothers Padraig, Sean and Jim, sisters Mary, Geraldine and Sharon, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Mary Clancy, Killery, Ballintogher on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Therese's Church, Ballintogher for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killery Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral.

May they all Rest in Peace.