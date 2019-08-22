Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday August 22, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary McGuinness, Lisniskea, Rossinver

Mary McGuinness (nee McSharry) Lisniskea, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Aras Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Helen and Ann (New York) predeceased by her brother James Phil.

Remains reposing at Aras Breffni on Thursday evening from 5.15pm to 6.15pm with removal to St. Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Rossinver Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Breffni Patient Comfort Fund.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England. Peacefully, in Birmingham. Jim's remains will repose at his niece Ann's residence, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, on this Thurday, 22nd August, from 4pm to 8pm and on Friday from 3pm to 6pm. House private at all other times. His remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, on Friday at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am and burial afterwards in Saint Naile's Old Cemetery, Kinawley.

Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon

Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Removal from John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon today, Wednesday, to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Derek Tushingham, Clooneragh, Strokestown

August 21st, 2019 (peacefully) at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen. Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Service in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday (August 23rd) at 11.20am.

May they all Rest in Peace.