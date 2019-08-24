Leitrim deaths - Saturday, August 24, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Joe Glancy, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Joe Glancy, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. August 22nd 2019, (suddenly) at University Hospital Sligo. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Tom and John; Deeply regretted by his brother Jim and sister Mary O’Hara, brother-in-law Noel, nephews Kevin and Noel, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home this Sunday evening, August 25th, from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery.

Aideen McLoughlin (née O'Connor), Carrickleitrim formerly of Srabrick, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Aideen McLoughlin (née O’Connor) Carrickleitrim, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, formerly of Srabrick. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her son Gerry and granddaughter Tara. Sadly missed by her loving husband Francie, her daughters Maire McGrail (Ballinaglera) and Fionnuala, her sons Joseph and Enda, by her son in law Pat, daughters in law Mary and Evelyn, her sister Brid (Scotland), niece Bernadette (San Francisco) her grandchildren Eimear, Patrick, Niall, Clíona, Jordan, Aoife, Aine and Eoghan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. uneral Mass in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton today, Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Michael Creegan, Drumkeeran, Rossan, Aughavas, Leitrim

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, brothers Seamus & P.J., sisters Maureen (McGirl), & Vera (Murtagh), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, today, Saturday from 3-5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm, followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England. Peacefully, in Birmingham. Requiem Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar today, Saturday at 11am and burial afterwards in Saint Naile's Old Cemetery, Kinawley.

May they all Rest in Peace.