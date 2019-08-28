Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 28, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Terence (Terry) McManus, Greagh, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully at the Mater Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his partner Kay (Egan), his daughter Angela and son Brian, his granddaughters Rhianna and Megan, his sisters Phil, Kath, Liz & Madge, brothers John & Noel, sisters-in law, brothers- in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Funeral Mass on this Thursday 29th August at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation Heart & Lung Transplant Ward, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors or any Family Member. House private at all times please.

Margaret Sheridan (nee McNaboe), Fyhora, Moyne, Co. Longford

Margaret Sheridan (nee McNaboe), Fyhora, Moyne, Co. Longford, Monday 26th August, 2019. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Longford. Pre-deceased by her husband Joseph and sister Philomena. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Pat and Joseph, daughters Anne and Elizabeth, sons in law Cyril and Donal, daughters in law Elizabeth and Louise, sister May and grandchildren Eanna, Aoife, Oisin, Liam, Karl and Tia and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in St. Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Francis Church, Moyne, at 11 o'clock with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only by request.

Val Glancy, Dangan, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret, sisters Vera Feeney (USA), Maura Cox (Cloontuskert) and his niece Deirdre Feeney (USA). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers Padraig (USA) and Terry (UK), his sisters Margaret (Australia), Valerie (UK) and Phyllis (UK), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially his dear friend Margaret.

Reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, August 29th, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Catherine McGarry (née Murnaghan), Sherwood Avenue, Kingsthorpe, Northamptonshire and formerly of, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Catherine McGarry (nee Murnaghan) of Sherwood Avenue, Kingsthorpe, Northamptonshire and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, Ireland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Northampton General Hospital on the 17th August 2019. Catherine, beloved wife of Ronan and loving mother to Kieran and Casey will be sadly missed also by her mother Margaret, brother Michael, aunts, uncle, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Northampton Cathedral, Kingsthorpe Road, NN2 6AG at 09:30 on Wednesday 28th August, followed by burial at Kingsthorpe Cemetery. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to the Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity. Donations can be made online or through Kevin Matthew's Funeral Home.

Mary (Cissie) Duffy (née Kilkenny), Breanross South, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Packie. Surrounded by her loving family, daughters Mary, Anne, Eileen, Paula and Ita, son Pat, sons-in law Mark Lewis (Melbourne, Australia), Maurice Shanley (Annaduff) and John Reynolds (Corduff, Cloone), daughter-in- law Caitriona, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Farnaught/Gortletteragh Cemetery Funds c/o Whitney's Undertakers.

Eamon Dolan, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Dolan Eamon, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Co. Meath C15 RC82 and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, 25th August 2019. Peacefully, at Saint Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Mona and loving father of Ray and Paul. Devoted grandfather of Rachel, Laura, Conor and Alannah. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3 pm to 6 pm (House private at all other times, please). Funeral Mass at Saint Patrick's Church, Trim on Wednesday at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Saint Loman's Cemetery Trim. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Saint Francis Hospice or an act of kindness performed in his memory.

Elizabeth Rennick (née Noone), Drumliffe, Redhills, Cavan / Strokestown, Roscommon

Elizabeth Rennick (nee Noone) Drumliffe, Redhills, Co. Cavan and formerly Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Sunday August 25th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, Beloved wife of the late Tommy Rennick. Sadly missed by her loving son Ronan and daughter Sinéad, daughter in law Mary, her adored grandchildren Cathal, Stuart, Niamh and Rebecca, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyhaise on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Vincent White, Corryline, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death has occurred of Vincent White, Corryline, Newtownforbes, County Longford, Monday 26th August 2019, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Ruskey. Predeceased by his brothers William, Thomas and George, sisters Ellie, Mai and Martha. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret Hughes, nephews Thomas (Bundoran), Martin, Kevin, Gerry, John (Dublin) and Thomas (Kerry), nieces Olivia, Carmel, and Mary (Mohill), Teresa (Mayo), Doreen, Angie (England) and Anna (Kerry), cousins, relatives, and good friends. Funeral Mass at Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes on Wednesday at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

Brigid Carmel Philpott (née Glancy), Martry, Elphin, Roscommon

llford, Essex, England and late of Martry, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Sean and Haulie, sisters Sr. Julianna and Evelyn. Carmel will be sadly missed by her daughters Carolyn and Jennifer, grandchildren Matthew and Nicola, sons-in-law Paul and Brett, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Elphin, on Wednesday (28th August) at 11am. Interment of ashes aftewards in Creeve Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.